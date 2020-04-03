Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland is leading personal finance webinars for his NFL peers

Brandon Copeland, like the rest of the NFL, has a lot of free time right now. But rather than sit around and wait for the season to begin (hopefully on time), he’s taking the opportunity to help players get their finances on track.

Copeland, 28, is hosting a series of free webinars for active NFL players, in conjunction with the NFL Players Association. The University of Pennsylvania graduate teaches a financial literacy class at his alma mater and owns two real estate companies.

“We should try to look at this as an opportunity to get better,’’ Copeland told the New York Post before the first webinar was held on Thursday. “That may be by auditing ourselves, going through bills, getting things done, finding little pockets of money and coming out of this stronger in terms of having a better investment plan.”

The first webinar in the five-day series drew more than 50 NFL players, including Seattle’s K.J. Wright, Carolina’s Tahir Whitehead, and Los Angeles’ Darius Jennings, according to ESPN.

The New York Post reported that Copeland has also been in contact with the NBA Players Association and the Major League Baseball Players Association about providing similar services.

He is being paid a fee by the NFLPA for the webinars, but told the Post that was not his motivation for leading them.

“For me, this is about connecting with people who are like-minded and spreading the word, spreading knowledge,’’ Copeland said. “I’m taking an hour of my time to do what I’m already doing, what I’m passionate about, and sharing the information. I personally believe that there’s a tie between stress and mental health issues and not being where you want to be financially.

“So, to have the platform I have as an NFL player and to have an opportunity to help people become more confident in that is something that I don’t take lightly. That’s what I’m in it for. This is life.’’

Copeland is also hosting an open classroom session via Zoom on April 6. Signups for the lecture, called “The Business of ME”, are live.

The Patriots signed Copeland, who played the previous two seasons with the Jets, to a one-year, $1.1 million deal last month.