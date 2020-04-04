New York Post front page salutes Patriots after mask delivery to NYC hospitals

In these unprecedented times as America and the world battle the coronavirus pandemic, New York is saluting New England for a selfless gesture in New York City’s time of need.

After the Patriots organized a delivery of 300,000 N95 facemasks from China to hospitals in New York City — the epicenter of the US’s coronavirus fight — the New York Post on Saturday honored New England and the Kraft family with a front-page headline.

Something I thought I’d never read … in a New York paper. I love this! pic.twitter.com/7vTgmcxRDx — Stacey James (@Stacey_James) April 4, 2020

The tabloid, known for its clever front pages, wrote, “Something we thought we’d never say … THANK YOU, PATS.”