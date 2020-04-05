Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wins WWE’s 24/7 championship

The former Patriots tight end captured the WWE 24/7 Championship Sunday night at Wrestlemania, pinning his pal Mojo Rawley to capture the belt.

Rob Gronkowski took home a big honor Sunday night.
Rob Gronkowski took home a big honor Sunday night.
By
Christopher Price
April 5, 2020

Add another title to Rob Gronkowski’s trophy case.

The 24/7 title is on the line at all times, which means as long as there is a referee present to count, anyone can win the belt. Gronkowski won it with a splash off the Perch, giving him the honor.

For what it’s worth, the 24/7 championship has often been held by random semi-celebrities, including Celtics’ big man Enes Kanter, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, Fox Sports’ Rob Stone, and musician DJ Marshmello.

Gronkowski, who retired last March, was serving as the host for this year’s two-night Wrestlemania event.

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski TV Media

