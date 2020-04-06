Morning sports update: ESPN draft analyst says Jarrett Stidham is ‘not ready to lead’ to the Patriots

"He's got some character and some grittiness and toughness to him, but he's not ready yet."

Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game.
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 6, 2020 | 10:12 AM

Sports news from the weekend was limited, but Rob Gronkowski managed to claim the 24/7 WWE title on Sunday in an event held without fans.

And as expected, Kevin Garnett was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

ESPN analyst weighed in on Jarrett Stidham in 2020: With Tom Brady gone from the Patriots, New England has to decide on his replacement.

Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of Auburn, is currently seen by some as the possible starter for the 2020 season. Yet ESPN draft expert Todd McShay doesn’t think so.

On a Monday episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” McShay was asked by host Mike Greenberg if Stidham can be Brady’s replacement.

Advertisement

“He was a great backup coming out of Auburn and had a chance to be developed into a starter. Now, you go back and you watch him against your Jets,” McShay told Greenberg, a Jets fan. “They threw him in that game, he threw an interception. Bill [Belichick] got annoyed and pulled him out and put Tom Brady back in. They were up by about 50 points. From everyone I talk to in the organization, they’re excited about his development. He has so much potential. He is gifted. He’s been through a lot in his life.

“He’s got some character and some grittiness and toughness to him, but he’s not ready yet,” McShay continued. “That’s the bottom line. He is not ready to lead the New England Patriots in my opinion. Now, Brian Hoyer’s there, and he’s a really good backup, but they’re going to have to make a decision in terms of is it bringing in a veteran like Andy Dalton to kind of stem the tide between now and when Stidham is ready? Or is it drafting another quarterback that they think is going to bring competition and potentially outplay Stidham for that No. 1 quarterback position?”

Advertisement

McShay added that according to his sources, New England’s one definitive goal at this point is to not rush to a decision.

“The one thing I know from talking to people in the organization: It’s all about patience and waiting to see how the market plays out and not jumping into something too early when they’re not ready for it,” McShay explained.

Previous to McShay’s appearance on the show, other “Get Up” guests offered their take on the current state of the Patriots. Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky, now an ESPN football analyst, was blunt in his assessment of New England’s roster.

“This is a weak team and Bill Belichick has his work cut out for him,” Orlovsky said.

One voice in ESPN’s conversation, former defensive end Marcus Spears, cautioned against writing off the Patriots.

“I’m not ready to say Bill Belichick doesn’t have an idea of what he’s doing yet,” Spears concluded.

Trivia: Athens hosted the first modern Olympics starting on this day in 1896. What city hosted the second Olympics (which took place in 1900)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It will host for a third time in 2024, 100 years after it hosted a second Olympics in 1924.

More from Boston.com:

William Byron won Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing event at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway:

Devin Booker didn’t want to play as his own team in the players-only NBA 2K tournament:

On this day: In 1896, the first modern Olympics got underway in Athens. In total, 14 nations were represented, with 241 athletes competing in 43 events.

Advertisement

Boston (and Harvard) were prominently featured in a piece of Olympic history when James Connolly won the first gold medal in the triple jump. Connolly, born in South Boston, left Harvard to compete in the games.

Classic rewind: That time Carlton Fisk — then with the White Sox in 1985 — tagged out two Yankees at home.

Trivia answer: Paris, France.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston College running back AJ Dillon flies past Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright during the first half Saturday.
NFL Draft
How pro day cancellations are forcing changes to NFL draft process April 6, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Rob Gronkowski took home a big honor Sunday night.
Wrestlemania
Rob Gronkowski wins WWE’s 24/7 championship April 5, 2020 | 10:52 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing Saturday.
Sports News
After call with sports leaders, Trump says he can't commit to date for having fans in stadiums April 5, 2020 | 2:23 PM
Yale was set to defend its Ivy League title before this year's tournament was canceled.
College Sports
Here's what the Ivy League, first to cancel sports, says about when games might return April 5, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Rob Gronkowski hosting WrestleMania 36
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski almost won the 24/7 championship at WrestleMania 36 April 5, 2020 | 1:21 PM
Sports Illustrated has endured a brutal bloodletting of staff in recent years.
Media
Chad Finn: Sports Illustrated continues to lose its identity April 5, 2020 | 12:36 PM
A sign gives guidelines for protection from COVID-19 as construction continues at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Sports News
How long until sports can return? You might not like the answer. April 5, 2020 | 11:42 AM
The Kraft family deployed the Patriots team plane to China to fetch more than 1 million masks for use by front-line health care workers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Patriots
New York Post front page salutes Patriots after mask delivery to NYC hospitals April 4, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Kevin Garnett is officially heading to the Hall of Fame.
BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME
What Kevin Garnett said after he was elected into the Hall of Fame April 4, 2020 | 1:06 PM
Kobe Bryant Kevin Garnett 2008 Finals
NBA
Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant headline 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class April 4, 2020 | 12:41 PM
There's speculation that Tua Tagovailoa could end up with the Patriots.
Patriots
Experts have mixed opinions on whether the Patriots should trade up to draft Tua Tagovailoa April 4, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Marcus Smart and Rudy Gobert both tested positive for the coronavirus.
NBA
Brian Windhorst says the NBA is 'angling' to cancel the rest of the season April 4, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Celtics
Enes Kanter video chats with health care workers at Brigham and Women's Hospital April 4, 2020 | 10:13 AM
Wallace Spearmon is training in Arkansas to compete in the 200 or 400 meters
Olympics
Olympics postponement leaves USA committee with $200 million cash crunch April 4, 2020 | 7:30 AM
K'Andre Miller was selected 22nd overall by the Rangers in the 2018 draft.
NHL
New York Rangers prospect K’Andre Miller faces racial abuse in a team video chat April 3, 2020 | 10:14 PM
Stephon Gilmore defended Amari Cooper over a comment Rex Ryan made.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore defends Amari Cooper over Rex Ryan's comment April 3, 2020 | 8:37 PM
and will be inducted into the Baketball Hall of Fame.
Basketball Hall of Fame
Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant will reportedly be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame April 3, 2020 | 7:44 PM
ESPN analyst Rex Ryan
NFL
ESPN's Rex Ryan apologizes for remark about Cowboys' Amari Cooper April 3, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos general manager John Elway hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is the most talented quarterback you've ever seen? April 3, 2020 | 1:30 PM
MLB
DraftKings's lawsuit against MLB over sign stealing tossed out April 3, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Duron Harmon and Jonathan Jones converge to make a tackle on Josh Allen during a 2019 Bills-Patriots game.
Patriots
Bills GM thinks it's 'funny and comical' to dismiss Patriots in 2020 April 3, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft shares why, how he led effort to deliver much-needed masks April 3, 2020 | 9:17 AM
New York Jets' Brandon Copeland speaks after winning the Allen Page Community Award at the NFL Players Association annual state of the union news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla., The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Patriots
Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland is leading personal finance webinars for his NFL peers April 3, 2020 | 8:10 AM
Julian Edelman's Planet Fitness workout
Patriots
Here's Julian Edelman's 10-minute, at-home workout April 3, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Alyssa Thomas and the rest of the WNBA will have to wait to play.
WNBA
WNBA postpones start of season this month because of virus April 3, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Patriots running back James White.
Patriots
James White defined expectations for the Patriots without Tom Brady April 2, 2020 | 5:16 PM
WEEI logo
Sports Radio
WEEI, 98.5 The Sports Hub owners will implement pay cuts, layoffs, and furloughs April 2, 2020 | 4:42 PM
College Basketball Scandal
What we learned from HBO's 'The Scheme' doc on the college basketball bribery scandal April 2, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Peter Ling (left) and Lucas Stowe were four-year varsity players on the Phillips Andover baseball team.
Baseball
Phillips Andover sent students home. And now spring sports seasons are over, too. April 2, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Watch: Drone footage of a deserted Fenway Park April 2, 2020 | 12:55 PM