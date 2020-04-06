Morning sports update: ESPN draft analyst says Jarrett Stidham is ‘not ready to lead’ to the Patriots

Sports news from the weekend was limited, but Rob Gronkowski managed to claim the 24/7 WWE title on Sunday in an event held without fans.

And as expected, Kevin Garnett was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

ESPN analyst weighed in on Jarrett Stidham in 2020: With Tom Brady gone from the Patriots, New England has to decide on his replacement.

Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of Auburn, is currently seen by some as the possible starter for the 2020 season. Yet ESPN draft expert Todd McShay doesn’t think so.

On a Monday episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” McShay was asked by host Mike Greenberg if Stidham can be Brady’s replacement.

“He was a great backup coming out of Auburn and had a chance to be developed into a starter. Now, you go back and you watch him against your Jets,” McShay told Greenberg, a Jets fan. “They threw him in that game, he threw an interception. Bill [Belichick] got annoyed and pulled him out and put Tom Brady back in. They were up by about 50 points. From everyone I talk to in the organization, they’re excited about his development. He has so much potential. He is gifted. He’s been through a lot in his life.

“He’s got some character and some grittiness and toughness to him, but he’s not ready yet,” McShay continued. “That’s the bottom line. He is not ready to lead the New England Patriots in my opinion. Now, Brian Hoyer’s there, and he’s a really good backup, but they’re going to have to make a decision in terms of is it bringing in a veteran like Andy Dalton to kind of stem the tide between now and when Stidham is ready? Or is it drafting another quarterback that they think is going to bring competition and potentially outplay Stidham for that No. 1 quarterback position?”

McShay added that according to his sources, New England’s one definitive goal at this point is to not rush to a decision.

“The one thing I know from talking to people in the organization: It’s all about patience and waiting to see how the market plays out and not jumping into something too early when they’re not ready for it,” McShay explained.

Previous to McShay’s appearance on the show, other “Get Up” guests offered their take on the current state of the Patriots. Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky, now an ESPN football analyst, was blunt in his assessment of New England’s roster.

“This is a weak team and Bill Belichick has his work cut out for him,” Orlovsky said.

One voice in ESPN’s conversation, former defensive end Marcus Spears, cautioned against writing off the Patriots.

“I’m not ready to say Bill Belichick doesn’t have an idea of what he’s doing yet,” Spears concluded.

Trivia: Athens hosted the first modern Olympics starting on this day in 1896. What city hosted the second Olympics (which took place in 1900)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It will host for a third time in 2024, 100 years after it hosted a second Olympics in 1924.

William Byron won Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing event at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway:

Devin Booker didn’t want to play as his own team in the players-only NBA 2K tournament:

On this day: In 1896, the first modern Olympics got underway in Athens. In total, 14 nations were represented, with 241 athletes competing in 43 events.

Boston (and Harvard) were prominently featured in a piece of Olympic history when James Connolly won the first gold medal in the triple jump. Connolly, born in South Boston, left Harvard to compete in the games.

Classic rewind: That time Carlton Fisk — then with the White Sox in 1985 — tagged out two Yankees at home.

Trivia answer: Paris, France.