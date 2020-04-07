Morning sports update: Tom Brady has reportedly discussed playing beyond age 45

"I don’t think he’s stopping at 45."

Tom Brady, 42, with the Patriots in 2019.
Tom Brady, 42, with the Patriots in 2019. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 7, 2020 | 10:14 AM

On Monday, Tom Brady wrote a Players’ Tribune piece explaining what keeps motivating him as he enters a new chapter of his football career away from New England.

Also, fellow Boston sports legend Bobby Orr penned a note of his own, writing a letter to those working at Massachusetts General Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brady could play for more than two additional seasons: Tom Brady’s contract with the Buccaneers runs for two years, but would the 42-year-old play behind that point? It seems inconceivable, given Brady’s age, that he could continue playing at a high level in the NFL beyond 45.

But in a recent interview with WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe,” ESPN writer Ian O’Connor said that Brady has considered playing until he’s 48.

“I do think he’s got a lot of football left in him,” O’Connor said. “In fact, I had a phone conversation with him of about an hour 2-3 years ago where we were talking about Tom Brady playing until age 46, 47, maybe even 48. So I don’t think he’s stopping at 45, as long as he’s — I really don’t. I never thought he was going to stop at 45. I think he has four or five left and I think he will play a fairly high level of football for Tampa Bay.”

Trivia: The baseball world got sad news on Monday, learning of the passing of Hall of Famer Al Kaline. Kaline, who was 85, played 22 seasons for the Tigers between 1953-1974. In that span, he won 10 Gold Gloves and totaled more than 3,000 hits.

Can you name the other players in MLB history with at least 10 Gold Gloves and 3,000 hits?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials are: RC, WM, IS,

On this day: In 2014, the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team won the national championship, defeating Kentucky 60-54. It was also the second time in school history that both the men’s and women’s teams won the title in the same year.

Classic rewind: It’s Tuesday, so — with no real correlation — enjoy some Troy O’Leary highlights.

Trivia answer: Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays, Ichiro Suzuki.

