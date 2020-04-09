These 5 players will determine the success of the defense-first Patriots

Two new players and three returnees could make or break the 2020 Patriots.

New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, left, breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, left, breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. –(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Aidan Curran
April 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM

COMMENTARY

The New England Patriots are no strangers to roster turnover. Last year it was Trey Flowers and Trent Brown who departed, for Detroit and Oakland, respectively. The year before that, it was Nate Solder (New York Giants), Danny Amendola (Detroit), and Malcolm Butler (Tennessee).

The Patriots are used to this cycle. It’s what happens when you achieve the level of consistency that this franchise has for the last 20 years. Good teams have many good players. No team can afford to keep everyone forever. This especially holds true in the salary cap era of the NFL today. Perhaps what is most remarkable about this run for New England is its ability to re-tool on the go and never miss a beat, no matter who they lose.

Advertisement

But this offseason’s talent drain has left the cupboard a little more bare than usual.

The loss of Tom Brady alone would be bad enough. But then you tack on other key departures such as Kyle Van Noy (Miami), Jamie Collins (Detroit), Danny Shelton (Detroit), and Elandon Roberts (Miami), and things start to look a little bleak, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

When you have Brady as your quarterback, your margin for error is larger. But in 2020, New England will be without the face of its franchise for the last 20 years, and will have a defense that is without several key contributors in 2020. Naturally, that margin for error is a lot smaller now.

Will the New England defense be able to keep up its high level of play from the 2019 season and help compensate for what will almost assuredly be a weaker, Tom Brady-less offense in 2020? That might be a tall task, considering the Patriots finished first in the NFL in 2019 in defensive DVOA, according to FootballOutsiders.com. For the defense to carry over its performance from last season into this season, here are some players who will need to step up in 2020.

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Bentley, a 2018 fifth-round pick by the Patriots, got off to a fast start in his rookie season, showing promise as an inside linebacker who seemed to quickly gain favor with the coaching staff. Bentley wore the green dot as the defensive signal-caller in the Patriots’ 2018 Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions, indicating his advanced knowledge of the playbook and the trust the coaches had in him as a rookie.

Advertisement

In that same Detroit game, Bentley also tore his biceps muscle, putting him on IR for the remainder of the season and putting a halt to what was turning into a promising rookie campaign.

Bentley wasn’t able to have the same impact in 2019 as he did in 2018 before he was injured, leaving him as a question mark for 2020. Part of his dip in production in 2019 was due to the talent in the Patriots’ linebacking corps, which limited Bentley’s playing time. But Bentley also didn’t put himself in the best position to succeed coming into the season. According to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, Bentley had conditioning issues early on in training camp.

With New England’s linebacker depth extremely shallow at the moment, Bentley will be given an opportunity to prove he can be an every-down starting linebacker for this team.

Bentley is best at middle linebacker, where he can use his strong instincts and sound tackling technique to be a physical force in the middle for the Patriots defense, especially against the run. Whether or not he can stay healthy, and be accountable, will be key for the third-year linebacker.

Adrian Phillips

In typical Bill Belichick fashion, what may seem to be a under-the-radar signing could turn into a bargain deal in short order, if Adrian Phillips can return to form after suffering a broken forearm with the LA Chargers in 2019 that limited him to just seven games.

Before his injury-riddled 2019 season, Phillips earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2018, mostly for his special teams work. However, Phillips did finish with 94 tackles on defense that year too, so he is no defensive slouch, either. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Phillips rebounded from his broken forearm to finish the 2019 season with a higher overall grade (87.5) than Devin McCourty (80.8), who by many accounts had one of the finest seasons of his career in 2019 with the Patriots.

Advertisement

“He’s the captain of that secondary,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said of Phillips. “He’ll be hard to replace.”

Phillips, who signed a two-year pact with New England, provides depth for the team at that box safety/linebacker hybrid position, where Patrick Chung has thrived for years. The 32-year-old Chung plays physically, which is harder for NFL safeties to do as they age. Phillips, who is 27, should help keep Chung fresh while providing another versatile defensive chess piece for Bill Belichick to utilize next season. Phillips has the ability to play both the safety and linebacker positions, depending on the opponent’s formation.

Beau Allen

Another position of need for the Patriots heading into the draft is defensive line, both on the edge and in the interior.

After Danny Shelton left and signed with the Detroit Lions for two years and $8 million, New England turned and signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen to a more incentive-laden two-year, $8 million deal that carries a smaller cap hit in 2020 than Shelton’s deal with the Lions does.

Don’t let the similar contracts fool you, though, as Allen and Shelton are not carbon copies of one another. At 6’3”, 327 pounds, Allen is lighter than the 6’2”, 345-pound Shelton, and is able to get after the quarterback in the passing game more than Shelton, who was better at drawing double teams and eating up space in the middle to free up room for linebackers to make plays.

Allen had a poor 2019 in Tampa Bay, playing a career-low 16 percent of the defensive snaps in his second season with the team. Despite that lack of playing time, Allen still managed to finish with a 73.9 grade as a run defender, according to Pro Football Focus

If you look back a couple of years to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played from 2014 to 2017, you can see the kind of player the Patriots are hoping to get. In his last two seasons with the Eagles, Allen had 46 combined QB pressures. For comparison, Danny Shelton had 32 combined QB pressures in two years in New England. With his ability to make plays in both the running and passing game, Allen has the chance to be a more complete player than Shelton, who excelled primarily in defending against the run.

Allen is less consistent in taking on double teams and eating up space, compared to Shelton, but nonetheless provides depth and some added pass-rushing ability at a position of need for the team. With experience playing in both three- and four-man fronts, and the ability to play on special teams too, Allen figures to have several roles on this team heading into 2020. If Allen can get back to being the player he was in Philadelphia, this will turn out to be a smart signing for the team.

Chase Winovich

Winovich quietly had a strong rookie season in Foxborough, playing all 16 games and finishing with 26 combined tackles, 10 QB hits, 4 tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks. Those 5.5 sacks were good for sixth-most by a Patriots rookie, and the most for a New England rookie since 2013.

Despite playing just 28.9 percent (291) of the Patriots’ defensive snaps in 2019, Winovich was sixth amongst all rookies from the 2019 draft class in sacks. Only Josh Allen (Jaguars), Nick Bosa (49ers), Brian Burns (Panthers), Maxx Crosby (Raiders), and Montez Sweat (Redskins) had more sacks than Winovich, and four of those five rookies were first-round draft picks and played significantly more snaps than Winovich did.

Whether the Michigan product can become more than a situational pass-rusher in his second year with the team will go a long way in determining whether the New England defense can replicate its performance from 2019. To do that, Winovich has to hold up better against the run, and develop a more diverse array of pass rush moves.

The early returns from his rookie season were encouraging, but Winovich still has plenty to prove heading into his second season.

J.C. Jackson

Would you believe me if I told you that JC Jackson was already a Top-10 cornerback in the NFL?

No? Well, you should.

Since Jackson’s arrival in New England, quarterbacks have a passer rating of 48.7 against him, lowest among league qualifiers. That list includes his teammate, and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore.

He also leads the 2018 rookie class in career interceptions with eight.

In 2019, his opponent passer rating of 37.0 led all cornerbacks with at least 150 snaps. His opponent completion rate of 49.2 percent was eighth-best in the NFL, and just barely behind Gilmore’s, which was 49 percent.

Jackson’s elite production, coupled with his cheap salary ($750,000 base salary in 2020), makes him a valuable player on this team for years to come. The 24-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent in 2021, meaning the team still controls his rights for at least another two years.

With Stephon Gilmore set to turn 30 in the 2021 season, the Patriots already have their next shutdown corner waiting in the wings in J.C. Jackson.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bobby Valentine after being introduced as the new Red Sox manager in 2011.
Sports Q
What is your least-favorite single-season Boston team? April 9, 2020 | 6:36 AM
An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
NBA
Report: NBA considering ‘diabetes-like’ testing for coronavirus that could accelerate return of game April 8, 2020 | 10:53 PM
Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Bucs
Tom Brady
Jameis Winston on being replaced by Tom Brady: 'I guess that's kudos to me' April 8, 2020 | 10:41 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says Gisele wrote him a letter expressing her dissatisfaction with their marriage April 8, 2020 | 12:10 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Haku Shimasaki, 9, of Japan, throws down a huge run during the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail, Colo. Jake Burton Carpenter, the man who changed the game on the mountain by fulfilling a grand vision of what a snowboard could be, died Wednesday night, Nov. 20, 2019, of complications stemming from a relapse of testicular cancer. He was 65. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP, File)/Vail Daily via AP)
Local
Burton to donate 500,000 respirator masks across Northeast April 8, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Goalkeeper Florence Schelling of Switzerland (41) blocks a shot by Maria Lindh of Sweden (19) during the first period of the women's bronze medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Hockey
Former Northeastern star becomes first woman to serve as GM of a top-level men's hockey team April 8, 2020 | 11:01 AM
Tom Brady discussed a wide range of subjects with Howard Stern.
Tom Brady
The 10 most interesting things from Tom Brady's expansive Howard Stern interview April 8, 2020 | 9:43 AM
Kevin Garnett is introduced as a member of the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2007.
Celtics
Kevin Garnett said he wishes he'd come to Boston sooner in his career April 8, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Hockey
Commissioner Gary Bettman raises possibility of NHL not completing regular season April 8, 2020 | 7:58 AM
Olympics
Athletes already qualified for Tokyo Games get to keep spots April 8, 2020 | 7:52 AM
MLB
He won a World Series. Now, he'll graduate medical school early to go fight coronavirus. April 8, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Chris Sale was already due to begin the season on the injured list.
MLB
What Chris Sale said about playing the season in Arizona April 8, 2020 | 7:39 AM
New Balance face masks at its Lawrence, MA factory.
Local
An inside look into New Balance's quest to produce face masks April 8, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Colby Cave (26) battles for the puck.
Bruins
Former Bruin Colby Cave hospitalized after suffering brain bleed April 7, 2020 | 11:13 PM
Danny Amendola
Health
Danny Amendola is hosting a free virtual workout class April 7, 2020 | 9:22 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speaks with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Tom Brady
Read between the lines of Tom Brady's Players' Tribune essay: He's unhappy with Bill Belichick April 7, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Larry Bird and Magic Johnson tangle in a 1984 game.
Celtics
Chad Finn: What I learned from watching hours of old NBA games April 7, 2020 | 4:22 PM
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale.
Red Sox
Chris Sale, days after Tommy John surgery, is prepping for rehab – wherever that may be April 7, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady's Bucs jersey
NFL
The Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms, including Tom Brady's April 7, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Many have been discussing whether Jarrett Stidham could replace Tom Brady next season.
Patriots
3 things we learned from Bleacher Report's feature on Jarrett Stidham April 7, 2020 | 2:32 PM
ATLANTIC – This course is often overlooked among its upscale neighbors, Pinehills and Waverly Oaks. In fact, New England Journal of Golf has called Atlantic Country Club the most underappreciated course in Massachusetts. Atlantic has four sets of tees, and it can provide a good test as well. 450 Little Sandy Pond Road, Plymouth, 508-759-6644, atlanticcountryclub.com, $48 weekdays, $58 Fri-Sun and holidays, not including cart
Golf
Golf courses in Mass. are closed, but organizers want to open safely April 7, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Jayson Tatum dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum will match up to $250,000 in donations to Greater Boston Food Bank amid coronavirus outbreak April 7, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz addresses fans during a pre-game ceremony honoring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, before the team's MLB American League baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL)
Big Papi
David Ortiz has a message for Boston: ‘We have been down before, but we know how to bounce back’ April 7, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Tom Brady, 42, with the Patriots in 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady has reportedly discussed playing beyond age 45 April 7, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom (20), Torey Krug (47) and David Pastrnak (88) celebrate Pastrnak's overtime goal.
Hockey
The NHL playoffs were supposed to start Wednesday. What happens now? April 7, 2020 | 7:49 AM
NBA
Commissioner Adam Silver does not expect any NBA decisions before May April 7, 2020 | 7:39 AM
NFL
NFL delays start of offseason workout programs for teams April 7, 2020 | 7:34 AM
Baseball
MLB, union discuss playing all games in Arizona April 7, 2020 | 7:28 AM
The statue of Boston Marathon runner John A. Kelley in Newton was decorated with protective masks as a reminder of best health practices.
Health
Why masks are being placed on statues of runners all over the place April 7, 2020 | 7:24 AM
Sandwich-09/26/13 Former Bruins great Bobby Orr at his home. Boston Globe staff Photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
Bruins
Bobby Orr wrote a moving letter to the ‘heroes’ working at Mass. General April 6, 2020 | 11:24 PM