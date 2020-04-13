Bill Belichick on Tom Brady’s departure: ‘Water under the bridge’

Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t let on whether the organization was interested in bringing back quarterback Tom Brady, who, after 20 seasons in New England, departed in free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think that’s water under the bridge,” Belichick said in a conference call Monday afternoon, his first availability since the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in January. “We’re really focused on this season.”

After Brady announced in March that his “football journey will take place elsewhere” next season, Belichick released a lengthy statement expressing his gratitude and admiration for Brady. He called Brady’s career “unfathomably spectacular” and referred to the soon-to-be 43-year-old as “the greatest quarterback of all time.”

The pair won six Super Bowl titles together.

“It would be, of course, impossible to sum up everything Tom did in 20 years [into a statement],” Belichick said Monday. “I meant everything I said about him and I am sure we will be talking about him for years and decades to come. Right now, we’re moving forward and focusing on the draft.”

During the 30-minute conference call, Belichick showed no interest in rehashing the past. He wouldn’t say if he was surprised to Brady leave the Patriots, electing not to divulge much beyond his initial statement.

With the NFL Draft scheduled to begin April 23, Belichick emphasized he is focused on studying prospects, albeit preparation has been a little different this year as a result of the coronavirus. The Patriots’ quarterback situation is still in flux — and some mock drafts expect the team to draft a passer with their top selection.

Belichick said Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer will both have “a chance to compete” for the starting job, as will an incoming rookie should the Patriots take a quarterback.

“Over the last two decades, everything we did, every decision we made in terms of planning is made with the idea of what’s best for Tom Brady,” Belichick said. “Whoever the quarterback is, we’ll try to make things work smoothly and efficiently for that player. Try to take advantage of his skills.”