Morning sports update: What the Patriots would reportedly have to trade to move up for a quarterback in the draft

New England would have to be willing to part with a "trove of picks."

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine, Feb. 27, 2020.
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine, Feb. 27, 2020. –AP Photo/Michael Conroy
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 13, 2020 | 10:49 AM

Current and former basketball stars of the NBA and WNBA began a televised H-O-R-S-E tournament on Sunday.

The attempt to give fans some sort of sports entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic produced some quality shooting, though some internet connections were better than others.

Peter King’s take on the Patriots’ draft: While the Patriots could turn over the starting quarterback job to Jarrett Stidham following Tom Brady’s free agent departure to the Buccaneers, another intriguing option is the upcoming NFL draft.

Set to be hosted remotely, the draft will feature several talented quarterbacks who will likely be picked near the top of the first round.

Advertisement

NFL insider Peter King theorized what the Patriots would need to do to trade up to get Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert in his recent “Football Morning in America” column. According to King, a “rival GM” said that the Patriots “love” Herbert.

“Pats do have 12 picks — second-most in the draft — for ammo, but only one of those comes in the top 85,” King wrote. “If they want Herbert, they’d likely have to be willing to part with the 2021 first-rounder in a trove of picks. After losing out on Hayden Hurst in their latest hunt for a tight end, no way the Pats could reach for versatile Notre Damer Cole Kmet here to solve the tight end problem, is there?”

King has also theorized that New England is one of only a handful of potential landing spots for veteran quarterback free agents Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.

The draft starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

Trivia: A Red Sox player has struck out at least 150 times while also hitting at least 35 home runs in the same season six times in team history. Half of those seasons belong to Mo Vaughn, who did it three straight seasons from 1995-1997. Can you name the most recent player to do this?

Advertisement

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He arrived in a midseason trade and spent only one full season in Boston. He was named the 2004 National League Rookie of the Year.

More from Boston.com:

Doc Emrick’s Easter message included his dream for when hockey returns:

Though it’s not happening this month, here are Tiger Woods’s top-10 Masters moments:

On this day: In 1957, the Celtics won their first championship in team history, defeating the St. Louis Hawks in double overtime of Game 7, 125-123. Bill Russell made an iconic block that became known as “the Coleman Play,” and fellow rookie Tommy Heinsohn led Boston with 37 points.

Daily highlight: A stay-at-home highlight for your Monday.

Trivia answer: Jason Bay.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Alex Cora, Bill Belichick, David Ortiz
Red Sox
Three major Boston sports stories coronavirus has obscured and/or delayed April 13, 2020 | 9:51 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
Roger Goodell will announce this year's NFL draft picks from his home April 12, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Gordon Hayward smiles during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Celtics
Gordon, Robyn Hayward talk adjusting to their new normal April 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tony Dungy said it will be weird to root for Tom Brady now that Brady is in Tampa Bay.
Tony Dungy
What Tony Dungy said about Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers April 11, 2020 | 9:28 PM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney takes questions from reporters during a news conference, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boston. The NHL hockey team are bringing head coach Bruce Cassidy back next season, dropping the interim tag from his title as a reward for leading the team back to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Bruins
Don Sweeney says he hopes Torey Krug hasn't played his last game with the Bruins April 11, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine.
Patriots
5 potential fits at quarterback for the Patriots in the NFL Draft April 11, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Frederick Scott played three seasons at Rider.
College Sports
What Frederick Scott said about joining the BC basketball team April 11, 2020 | 6:21 PM
The Celtics might have faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
NBA
Examining an NBA playoffs that weren't - and wondering what might have been April 11, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Meghan Duggan of the United States Women's Ice Hockey team after winning a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics.
Local
US women’s hockey captain Meghan Duggan subs in for Danvers gym teacher battling coronavirus April 11, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Boston-11/29/18 The Boston Bruins vs Islanders- Bruins Colby Cave(left) hugs Ryan Donato after Donato scored the winniing goal in a shootout. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
'It’s hard to put my feelings into words': Bruins issue statements following death of Colby Cave April 11, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Andrew Benintendi, Ryan Zimmerman.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Assigning a statistical comp to each member of the 2020 Red Sox April 11, 2020 | 11:48 AM
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 26: Colby Cave #26 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck against Ron Hainsey #2 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on November 26, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins 4-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Colby Cave
Former Bruins center Colby Cave dies at 25 April 11, 2020 | 11:25 AM
FILE-In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. The NFL's video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season. An offseason survey by the powerful competition committee, which recommends rules adjustments, shows strong opposition to the system installed last year. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
NFL
NFL abandons rule that made pass interference reviewable by instant replay April 11, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Grant Wahl
Media
Longtime soccer writer Grant Wahl fired amid more turbulence at Sports Illustrated April 11, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Former NFL football player Dan Fouts during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 3, 2013, in Canton, Ohio. ()
Media
CBS isn't renewing NFL analyst Dan Fouts April 10, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and more to participate in charity poker tournament April 10, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Tom Brady wearing a TB12 hat during a 2019 press conference.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's company has reportedly filed for more Tampa-themed trademarks April 10, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Sports Q
Who is the worst defensive outfielder in Red Sox history? April 10, 2020 | 1:29 PM
XFL
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees April 10, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Jack Edwards NESN
Bruins
Chad Finn: Bruins voice Jack Edwards is not optimistic the NHL will be able to finish its season April 10, 2020 | 1:06 PM
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
Who could the Patriots take at No. 23 in the 2020 NFL Draft? April 10, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (left) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of their NFL football game in Miami, Florida September 12, 2011.
Patriots
The Patriots' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL Draft April 10, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Baseball
Ron Roenicke's nephew describes his mandatory quarantine in Taiwan April 10, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez to rep Red Sox in MLB The Show video game tournament April 10, 2020 | 11:25 AM
Tom Brady playing for the Patriots in 2019.
Tom Brady
Terry Bradshaw explained why he doesn't think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time April 10, 2020 | 10:21 AM
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Golf
Golf Digest is simulating the Masters, and the winner will be revealed Friday April 10, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021 April 10, 2020 | 7:50 AM
UFC
UFC 249 canceled after ESPN, Disney halt promotion's plans April 10, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Torey Krug.
Hockey
Nothing mimics skating for NHL players April 10, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL
Official: Saints emails on clergy crisis should stay secret April 10, 2020 | 7:28 AM