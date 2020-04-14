McCourty brothers advocate for return of Chris Hogan to Patriots: ‘Let’s bring an old target back’

Devin and Jason McCourty have pinpointed at least one free agent wide receiver still on the market who has a pretty good background in the Patriots’ system: Chris Hogan.

On their “Double Coverage” podcast, the New England defensive backs pushed for the Patriots to re-sign the receiver, who left the team as a free agent after the 2018 season but is currently unsigned.

“We get him back there, we got 7-11, always open,” Devin McCourty said of Hogan, who was a guest on their show. “We’re gonna have a new quarterback, [so] let’s bring an old target back. That’s what we do in New England.

“You know, LeGarrette [Blount] came back, next thing you know, 18 touchdowns. Like that’s what happens in New England. Deion Branch came back in 2010, touchdowns everywhere.”

The 32-year-old Hogan was limited because of a knee injury last season with the Panthers, and ended up with eight catches for 67 yards in just seven games. That was after three years in New England in which he finished with a combined 107 catches for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, as well as 34 receptions for 542 yards and four touchdowns in nine playoff games.

Hogan sounded like someone on board with the idea, saying: “Three years. Three Super Bowls. I’m just saying!”