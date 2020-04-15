An NFL insider described the ‘intrigue’ surrounding the Patriots taking a QB in the 2020 draft

"Everybody knows they're going to take a quarterback."

Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 15, 2020 | 4:44 PM

The quarterback questions surrounding the post-Tom Brady Patriots continue to swirl in the buildup to next week’s NFL Draft (April 23-25). One recent report hinted at a potential upcoming addition.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will select a quarterback in the 2020 draft. The only question is in which round.

“You try to talk to general managers and other evaluators about what the Patriots could actually do in this draft,” Rapoport explained in an interview. “Everybody knows they’re going to take a quarterback. And of course when they released Cody Kessler, it opened a spot in their quarterback room. They are going to select someone.”

Advertisement

The Patriots currently possess the 23rd overall pick, as well as three third-round picks (though no second-round pick, which was traded for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu during the 2019 season). New England has 12 picks in total, including four in the sixth round.

“Obviously it does get complicated,” Rapoport continued. “They don’t have a second-round pick, so it seems to be either pick someone in the first round, or pick someone in the mid rounds. Really no in-between for the Patriots.

For Rapoport, the Patriots’ quarterback subplot is a leading story in this year’s draft despite New England not initially possessing a top-five pick.

“The fact that they don’t have Tom Brady, and no one has really seen what the Patriots look for in a top flight quarterback,” said Rapoport. “It’s been so long — really since Jimmy Garoppolo — since they used a premium pick on a quarterback. That’s why there’s so much intrigue surrounding them and who they actually like, and of course if one of the top quarterbacks slides like Tua [Tagovailoa] or Jordan Love, are the Patriots going to pick them, and when, is going to be the biggest storyline of the draft. Everyone expects them to make some sort of move.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Dwight Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, is a finalist among the Modern Baseball Era committee’s choices for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who are 3 former players that should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame? April 15, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Boston, MA - 4/29/1981: From left, Boston Celtics' Chris Ford, Larry Bird, M.L. Carr, Gerald Henderson and Cedric Maxwell celebrate the win over Philadelphia in Game Five of the second round of the 1981 NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Garden on April 29, 1981. (Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 180614_BS_012
Celtics
Chad Finn: Catching up with Cedric Maxwell April 15, 2020 | 3:07 PM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday night.
NBA
What we know about the NBA's potential return to action April 15, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
10 linebackers who could be fits for the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft April 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Fans at Fenway Park watch Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throw the first pitch of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Red Sox
Red Sox establish food fund to help in New England and Florida April 15, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum says he hasn’t picked up a basketball since games stopped last month April 15, 2020 | 11:42 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus at the White House on Monday.
National News
Dr. Anthony Fauci lays out scenario for a return to sports — but only in fan-free arenas April 15, 2020 | 11:36 AM
Ray Allen Boston Celtics
Celtics
Ray Allen said he received death threats after leaving the Celtics in 2012 April 15, 2020 | 10:43 AM
It would be something of a celebration if Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour resumed its season in June.
Golf
PGA Tour to resume play in June without fans, report says April 15, 2020 | 9:05 AM
FILE - In this July 25 2019 file photo, the pack rides during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Valloire, France. This year's Tour de France will now start on Aug. 29 in Nice and finish on Sept. 20 in Paris and will be followed by cycling's other two major races. The Tour could not start as scheduled on June 27 because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/ Christophe Ena, File)
World
Tour de France rescheduled to start Aug. 29 and end Sept. 20 April 15, 2020 | 8:41 AM
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NBA
Unfiltered Michael Jordan gets last word in ESPN's 'Last Dance' April 15, 2020 | 8:02 AM
Kyle Larson.
NASCAR
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson fired after sponsors walk over N-word slur April 15, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Baseball
Arizona willing to host MLB, which cuts senior staff pay April 15, 2020 | 7:39 AM
Bill Walton.
Celtics
A healthy Bill Walton is doing what he can to help others April 15, 2020 | 6:16 AM
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Chicago.
MLB
MLB players, employees to participate in largest coronavirus antibody study in U.S. April 14, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-10-20: Red Sox bench coach (and possibly their manager soon) Ron Roenicke arrives at Jet Blue Park this morning. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Ron Roenicke: Gut feeling says MLB will return this season April 14, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Montreal Impact's Maximiliano Urruti, left, breaks away from New England Revolution's Henry Kessler during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
New England Revolution
MLS calls goal of returning in mid-May 'extremely unlikely' April 14, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Coronavirus
Tour de France postponed, could start in late August April 14, 2020 | 4:32 PM
09/12/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he hits a home run. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season MLB baseball gamut Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: metro topic: Red Sox-Orioles
TV
Instant Replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday night April 14, 2020 | 2:31 PM
Hank Steinbrenner
Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees co-owner, dies at 63 April 14, 2020 | 1:34 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
Here’s how networks plan to cover the NFL Draft April 14, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Dwight Evans, 1976 (24)
MLB
Who are 3 former MLB players who should be in the Hall of Fame? April 14, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Celtics
Emoni Bates won Gatorade's national player of the year. Jayson Tatum was the one to break the news. April 14, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Steve Pearce is on the 10-day injured list.
Red Sox
2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce announced his retirement April 14, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Wisconsin's Zack Baun during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Patriots
Here's who Mel Kiper Jr. projects the Patriots will take in his latest mock draft April 14, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Chris Hogan.
Patriots
McCourty brothers advocate for return of Chris Hogan to Patriots April 14, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Richard Seymour was not selected for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Patriots
Why Richard Seymour deserves Patriots’ Hall call April 14, 2020 | 8:24 AM
NFL
Panthers make Christian McCaffrey highest-paid running back April 14, 2020 | 7:36 AM
Olympics
Tokyo 2020: 'No B Plan' for another Olympic postponement April 14, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Football
XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisis April 14, 2020 | 7:16 AM