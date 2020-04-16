What Bill Belichick had to say ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft

The Patriots will have 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Bill Belichick. –(AP Photo/Gary Landers)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
April 16, 2020 | 2:07 PM

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is becoming better acquainted with technology as a result of the league’s new restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m certainly better at it than I was four weeks ago,” Belichick said during a conference call earlier this week. “I mean, I didn’t know what half of this was. But, at least now I can do more than I did, let’s put it that way.”

Related Links

The Patriots hold 12 picks in this year’s draft, which is set to begin Thursday, April 23. The NFL elected to move forward the originally scheduled dates, despite the league-instituted travel restrictions. Belichick, Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, and the rest of the scouting department will all be working from their respective homes, with no opportunity for in-person workouts or interviews.

The team will instead rely on virtual workouts and video conferencing to help inform their decisions. Belichick, who called his technology expertise “remedial,” credited Patriots IT specialist Dan Famosi with getting the group up to speed.

Advertisement

“I get a little better every day — learn a new button or learn a new thing to click on and see what trick that does,” Belichick said. “It’s been very, very educational as a first floor, maybe even the basement — I’ve lived below the first floor. It’s been interesting to get educated on different technologies.”

Because New England’s season ended in the wild card round of the playoffs, Belichick noted the team is a bit “further ahead” in its evaluation of draft prospects. He estimated he’s watched more film than in years past, and spoken to as many, if not more, players as he typically does.

The expectation is that the Patriots will draft a quarterback, after parting ways with longtime starter Tom Brady and releasing third-stringer Cody Kessler. Belichick said the 2020 class is “similar to most” in that there’s a range of talent from a range of systems.

“Certainly, there’s a lot of interesting players and guys who have really good arms [and] can really throw the ball,” Belichick said. “Interesting group and probably one that has decent depth to it.”

The Patriots currently have two quarterbacks, 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and 34-year-old Brian Hoyer, on their roster. Belichick said he and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have “a pretty good feel” for the pair, and both players will get a chance to compete for the starting gig. Should the team draft a quarterback, the incoming rookie would presumably be in the mix as well.

Advertisement

“Whoever the quarterback is, we’ll try to make things work smoothly and efficiently for that player and take advantage of his strengths and his skills,” Belichick said. “The things that either he doesn’t do well or needs more experience at or whatever the case might be, then we’ll try to minimize or until those things improve [and] work around them.”

The uncertainty at quarterback doesn’t change how the team is scouting other positions, according to Belichick. He said the team is always focused on establishing the fundamentals, whether that be in pass protection, the running game, or receiving. The uncertainty with the offseason schedule, however, slightly complicates things, but Belichick’s approach is simple: Maximize whatever opportunity is presented to the team.

Up until Monday, Belichick said the scouting department’s focus was learning as much as possible about the prospects. Now, in the final days leading up to the draft, the group will begin to hone in on strategy.

“You have a better idea of what the options are and where you’d be comfortable doing certain things,” Belichick said. “We have a lot of draft picks. Some of them are kind of more in a certain area.”

New England’s highest pick is No. 23 overall, followed by three third-rounders, a fourth-rounder, four sixth-rounders, and three seventh-rounders. The team does not have a second-round selection because the pick was included in last season’s trade for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

“We have a little bit of a void there in the second round, although that player, Sanu, filled a need for us, so that’s OK,” Belichick said. “In terms of just the draft strategy and so forth, things start to pick up here in the next probably — I don’t know — around the weekend or maybe after the weekend in the two or three days leading up to the draft.”

Advertisement

ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast all three days of the draft.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Chase Winovich was a third-round pick by the Patriots last year.
Patriots
Chase Winovich reflected on being drafted by the Patriots April 16, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Julian Edelman.
Patriots
Oddsmakers are projecting that the Patriots will win fewer than 10 games this season April 16, 2020 | 11:11 AM
Tua Tagovailoa playing for Alalbama in Sept. 2019.
Patriots
NFL draft expert thinks Tua Tagovailoa would be a 'great fit' with the Patriots April 16, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Buffalo, NY - 9/29/2019 - New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) warms up as the New England Patriots for today's game against the Buffalo Bills. The New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: James M. McBride, Topic: 16Patriots-Bills, LOID: 9.0.999540165.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore joins Jordan Brand April 16, 2020 | 8:58 AM
Boston Red Sox 2018
Red Sox
Everything Red Sox players have had to say about their 2018 sign-stealing accusations April 16, 2020 | 8:36 AM
Wrestling
WWE cuts wrestlers, even as Florida deems pro sports 'essential' April 16, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Women's Sports
Women's sports likely to struggle with coronavirus fallout April 16, 2020 | 7:53 AM
MLB
Rob Manfred's plan to save the baseball season April 16, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) runs after a reception against Michigan during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Patriots
Who the Patriots should consider at wide receiver in this year's NFL Draft April 16, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Quarterback Dennis Grosel has an opportunity to orchestrate the Boston College offense.
College Football
Commissioners: No college football before campuses open April 16, 2020 | 7:36 AM
In this Sept. 22, 2019, photo, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen blocks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Allen said Wednesday, April 15, 2020, that he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. Allen is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
NFL
Rams' Brian Allen is the 1st NFL player to reveal positive COVID-19 test April 16, 2020 | 7:24 AM
Larry Bird with Charles Barkley during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Olympics
Olympic Channel will rerun games from 1992 Dream Team April 15, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
Patriots
An NFL insider described the 'intrigue' surrounding the Patriots taking a QB in the 2020 draft April 15, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Dwight Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, is a finalist among the Modern Baseball Era committee’s choices for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who are 3 former players that should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame? April 15, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Boston, MA - 4/29/1981: From left, Boston Celtics' Chris Ford, Larry Bird, M.L. Carr, Gerald Henderson and Cedric Maxwell celebrate the win over Philadelphia in Game Five of the second round of the 1981 NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Garden on April 29, 1981. (Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 180614_BS_012
Celtics
Chad Finn: Catching up with Cedric Maxwell April 15, 2020 | 3:07 PM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday night.
NBA
What we know about the NBA's potential return to action April 15, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
10 linebackers who could be fits for the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft April 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Fans at Fenway Park watch Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throw the first pitch of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Red Sox
Red Sox establish food fund to help in New England and Florida April 15, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum says he hasn’t picked up a basketball since games stopped last month April 15, 2020 | 11:42 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus at the White House on Monday.
National News
Dr. Anthony Fauci lays out scenario for a return to sports — but only in fan-free arenas April 15, 2020 | 11:36 AM
Ray Allen Boston Celtics
Celtics
Ray Allen said he received death threats after leaving the Celtics in 2012 April 15, 2020 | 10:43 AM
It would be something of a celebration if Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour resumed its season in June.
Golf
PGA Tour to resume play in June without fans, report says April 15, 2020 | 9:05 AM
FILE - In this July 25 2019 file photo, the pack rides during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Valloire, France. This year's Tour de France will now start on Aug. 29 in Nice and finish on Sept. 20 in Paris and will be followed by cycling's other two major races. The Tour could not start as scheduled on June 27 because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/ Christophe Ena, File)
World
Tour de France rescheduled to start Aug. 29 and end Sept. 20 April 15, 2020 | 8:41 AM
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NBA
Unfiltered Michael Jordan gets last word in ESPN's 'Last Dance' April 15, 2020 | 8:02 AM
Kyle Larson.
NASCAR
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson fired after sponsors walk over N-word slur April 15, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Baseball
Arizona willing to host MLB, which cuts senior staff pay April 15, 2020 | 7:39 AM
Bill Walton.
Celtics
A healthy Bill Walton is doing what he can to help others April 15, 2020 | 6:16 AM
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Chicago.
MLB
MLB players, employees to participate in largest coronavirus antibody study in U.S. April 14, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-10-20: Red Sox bench coach (and possibly their manager soon) Ron Roenicke arrives at Jet Blue Park this morning. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Ron Roenicke: Gut feeling says MLB will return this season April 14, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Montreal Impact's Maximiliano Urruti, left, breaks away from New England Revolution's Henry Kessler during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
New England Revolution
MLS calls goal of returning in mid-May 'extremely unlikely' April 14, 2020 | 5:02 PM