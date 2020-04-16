Oddsmakers are projecting that the Patriots will win fewer than 10 games this season

Things are looking different in New England this season, including on the books.

Caesars Sportsbook released its 2020 NFL odds on Thursday, and the Patriots opened with their lowest projected win total since 2003; they are not favored to win their own division, the AFC East, for the first time since then.

According to Caesars, New England’s projected win total is 8.5 games. MGM, FanDuel, and William Hill set the number at 9, while DraftKings has it at a high of 9.5.

The Buffalo Bills, with a win total of 9, are the favorites to win the AFC East (+100). The Patriots are at +140.

“Outside of the secondary, which is one of the best in the league, the rest of [the Patriots’] roster I think is one of the worst in the NFL,” Caesars head oddsmaker Jeff Davis told ESPN. “I’m very much struggling to find this team being a 10-win team. I’m just not buying this team at all.”

Advertisement

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers also had a projected win total of 9, according to Caesars, and are favored to make the playoffs for the first time since 2007.