‘This day changed my life’: Chase Winovich reflected on being drafted by the Patriots

As this year’s NFL Draft quickly approaches, Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich reflected on his own experience in a new video on YouTube.

Winovich, who will turn 25 on April 19, was drafted out of Michigan in the third round (77th overall) last year.

“It was really just a feeling of restlessness and angst,” said Winovich, who was wearing a Celtics jacket on-screen. “You have no idea what city you’re about to go to. Was I a defensive end? Was I an outside linebacker?”

Winovich’s on-screen monologue was accompanied by footage from the draft, showing Bill Belichick making the call to Winovich from New England’s draft room.

“When I got that call and it said ‘Massachusetts’, it felt like I got a call from The Rolling Stones themselves. This day changed my life,” Winovich remembered, before the video flashed to Belichick, with his back to the camera, telling the rookie they were “about to make him a Patriot.”

“To Coach Belichick, it honestly sounded like he was just ordering pizza.”

In the rest of the nearly eight-minute video, Winovich highlighted his favorite moments of the past year, including scoring his first touchdown since high school, his Michigan connections with former quarterback Tom Brady, and buying a car for his mother, Nina.