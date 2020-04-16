Linda Holliday wishes Bill Belichick a happy 68th birthday

Linda Holliday celebrated her boyfriend Bill Belichick’s birthday with a throwback photograph shared to social media Thursday morning.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life!!!!” Holliday wrote. “This smile … it captured my heart a long time ago! The sincerity! The genuineness! And all the fun we have together! Can’t wait to make more memories!! Happy 68!!”

In the comments of Holliday’s post, some of her friends, along with several Patriots fans, chimed in with birthday wishes. Among those to leave a note included Raina Patricia, wife of former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and Elin Hilderbrand, a Nantucket resident and romance novelist.

“He might not be on ‘Insta face,’ but I’ll show him every one of these amazing birthday wishes!” Holliday wrote. “Thanks you guys!!!!”

Belichick, who began coaching the Patriots in 2000, turned 68 years old, which makes him the second-oldest active coach in the NFL, behind only Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks.

In past years, Belichick has celebrated his birthday in one of his favorite vacation spots: Jupiter, Fla.