Stephon Gilmore joins Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand has welcomed another Boston athlete into the family.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has signed with the Nike subsidiary created by NBA legend Michael Jordan, joining linebacker Dont’a Hightower, Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, and forward Jayson Tatum.

Gilmore, who grew up playing basketball in addition to football, called the endorsement deal “very humbling” and “a blessing.” A South Carolina native, Gilmore has long been a fan of the Charlotte Hornets, who are owned by Jordan.

“I have pictures of my dad and I dressed up in Jordan gear, our whole outfits,” Gilmore said. “I was always a big fan. I couldn’t afford every Air Jordan growing up, but my dad made sure that I had certain ones. I had the Concords and the original Is. Those are probably my favorites.”

Gilmore said he and Jordan Brand have already begun discussing the design process for his custom cleats, and he plans to consult a few other athletes for ideas.

“To be signed with Jordan Brand, I feel like you need to have that certain swagger,” Gilmore said. “You have to know that you’re great on the field. You have to put the work in on and off the field.”