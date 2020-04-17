Patriots re-sign restricted free-agent Adam Butler

Butler had a career-high 26 tackles and six sacks in 2019.

Adam Butler
Adam Butler. –Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
April 17, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots re-signed restricted free-agent defensive lineman Adam Butler on Friday.

Related Links

The move adds some stability to the line following the departure of defensive tackle Danny Shelton to Detroit during free agency.

Butler has spent the past three seasons in New England after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He’s appeared in 48 regular-season games with eight starts, making 62 tackles and 11 sacks.

He had a career-high 26 tackles and six sacks in 2019.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Hopkinton Boston Marathon
Marathon
Town of Hopkinton urges marathon runners to stay home on Patriots' Day April 17, 2020 | 11:27 AM
Brad Marchand.
Bruins
Would the Bruins accept the Stanley Cup if the NHL doesn't return? April 17, 2020 | 11:11 AM
2019 Laver Cup Geneva
Tennis
Laver Cup Boston postponed to 2021 April 17, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick talks to reporters after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins in 2019.
Patriots
NFL insider thinks Patriots will use a 'premium pick' on a quarterback April 17, 2020 | 10:33 AM
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
Patriots
NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah: Patriots should select A.J. Epenesa April 17, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Sports
Pick your favorite pandemic sports meme: Quarantine houses, choose three, or bingo cards April 17, 2020 | 9:38 AM
Tennis
Decision on U.S. Open tennis tournament expected by June April 17, 2020 | 8:04 AM
MLB
Terry Francona: 'You're not going to have a normal baseball season' April 17, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Basketball
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu expected to be No. 1 pick in WNBA draft April 17, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL
NFL star Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 7:33 AM
People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Sports
When will sports come back? Here's what has to happen first. April 17, 2020 | 7:24 AM
The retired numbers on the Red Sox' right field facade.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox retire No. 24 for both Dwight Evans and Manny Ramirez? April 17, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Cole Kmet of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs after catching a pass against BC's Marcus Valdez on Saturday.
NFL Draft
The Patriots need a tight end. Here are 10 possible fits in this year's NFL Draft. April 17, 2020 | 7:04 AM
Jermaine Eluemunor Patriots
Patriots
Patriots sign restricted free agent Jermaine Eluemunor April 16, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Browns Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL
Browns call latest rumors of trading Odell Beckham Jr. 'completely false' April 16, 2020 | 4:22 PM
98.5 The Sports Hub's Marc Bertrand (left) and Scott Zolak.
Media
Chad Finn: WEEI trails far behind The Sports Hub in Boston sports radio winter ratings April 16, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin after winning a super-G race in Bulgaria in 2020.
Health
Mikaela Shiffrin will perform as part of a virtual concert to support 'Goggles for Docs' April 16, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick
Patriots
Linda Holliday wishes Bill Belichick a happy 68th birthday April 16, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Chad Finn plays pickup basketball in Concord, N.H., before his hair turned gray.
Chad Finn
How old is too old to play pickup basketball? April 16, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Christopher L. Gasper, left, seen here interviewing Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, is joining Channel 5 as a sports reporter.
Media
Boston Globe columnist Chris Gasper to join Channel 5 April 16, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady, seen here warming up before a preseason game in 2000, was drafted by the Patriots 20 years ago Thursday.
Tom Brady
What Bill Belichick said about Tom Brady when he drafted him April 16, 2020 | 2:09 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say ahead next week's NFL Draft April 16, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Chase Winovich was a third-round pick by the Patriots last year.
Patriots
Chase Winovich reflected on being drafted by the Patriots April 16, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Julian Edelman.
Patriots
Oddsmakers are projecting that the Patriots will win fewer than 10 games this season April 16, 2020 | 11:11 AM
Tua Tagovailoa playing for Alalbama in Sept. 2019.
Patriots
NFL draft expert thinks Tua Tagovailoa would be a 'great fit' with the Patriots April 16, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Buffalo, NY - 9/29/2019 - New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) warms up as the New England Patriots for today's game against the Buffalo Bills. The New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: James M. McBride, Topic: 16Patriots-Bills, LOID: 9.0.999540165.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore joins Jordan Brand April 16, 2020 | 8:58 AM
Boston Red Sox 2018
Red Sox
Everything Red Sox players have had to say about their 2018 sign-stealing accusations April 16, 2020 | 8:36 AM
Wrestling
WWE cuts wrestlers, even as Florida deems pro sports 'essential' April 16, 2020 | 8:01 AM
Women's Sports
Women's sports likely to struggle with coronavirus fallout April 16, 2020 | 7:53 AM
MLB
Rob Manfred's plan to save the baseball season April 16, 2020 | 7:43 AM