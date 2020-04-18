What NFL Draft experts are saying about this year’s quarterback class

While the COVID-19 virus has put the sports world at a standstill, the 2020 NFL Draft will continue as planned.

The league announced on Thursday that ESPN and NFL Networks will still televise the event beginning on April 23, opting for a digital setup due to the virus. NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell will announce picks from his home, and draft prospects will stream in virtually.

For the Patriots, the departure of quarterback Tom Brady to the Buccaneers left many wondering who will be his successor. Some NFL experts believe that New England should use their 23rd pick in this year’s draft to replace Brady and crown a new heir.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin thinks Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is a possibility, while Mass Live’s Chris Mason believes that his former teammate, Jalen Hurts, could intrigue offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. For other teams, drafting for the quarterback position could help redefine their franchise as well.

Here’s what NFL experts are saying about a handful of this year’s NFL quarterback prospects.

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Tom Pelissero, NFL.com: “If not for the medical and durability questions, many scouts and coaches would regard Tagovailoa as a safer pick than Justin Herbert. “I think (Tua)’s a really good prospect — a prospect that you can win pretty quickly with,” an NFC executive said. “He’s really polished with his footwork and his fundamentals. I don’t think you’re going to see (Herbert’s) ceiling for quite a bit. For Tua, the floor and the ceiling are pretty close.”

Jay Paris, Forbes: ““After losing at least 11 games in three of the past five seasons, the Chargers hope to turn the tide by replacing Philip Rivers. Spurned by Tom Brady in free agency, they might look to Tua Tagovailoa, a left-hander who suffered a serious hip injury in November, after having ankle surgery in October, but posted impressive numbers the last two seasons at Alabama.”

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: “Sure, the circumstances with teams not being able to have their doctors give Tagovailoa a full battery of tests are not ideal for him. I get that. But I also have a hard time believing highly-respected surgeons would lie about his condition knowing the stakes are this high, and it’s obvious he has already been cleared for throwing drills. And, in this of all years — where there is not a GM in the league who believes there will be a single spring practice or mini camp and probably a delayed start to training camp — Tua isn’t missing a thing in terms of on-field work even if he couldn’t yet fully partake in OTAs.

“And I suspect, that when all is said and done, Tua is still gone by the fifth pick and is indeed one of the top two quarterbacks selected. I suspect that many doth protest too much, amid the jostling to get in position to land a top QB next week.”

Justin Herbert

Kellen Becoats, Forbes: “For the Dolphins, the first step toward becoming a more competitive team will likely be using one of their boatload of draft picks to take a quarterback. If Oregon star Justin Herbert works out, it could be a good year in Miami.”

Patricia Traina, Forbes: “The Dolphins need a quarterback, and while the popular opinion seems to center on Tua Tagovailoa, there remains some concern about his health. Miami, having heavily invested in its roster, can’t afford to take that gamble, which is why the selection of Justin Herbert, who has a cleaner medical history, might make the most sense.”

Geoff Schwartz, SB Nation: “Unlike Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow, Herbert had almost no pro talent around him in college. That does not excuse his poor throws at times, but his wide receivers weren’t often open or, maybe more importantly, open when the scheme called for it. They also dropped 100 passes the last two seasons.

“As any scouting report will tell you, Herbert is plenty accurate enough. He is also a player who will show flashes of brilliance, but then let it all go by missing an opportunity to let it fly.”

Joe Burrow, LSU

Matt, Kelley, Sporting News: “Ever since last season went south for the Bengals, Cincinnati has been linked to Burrow, an Ohio native who was a backup for two seasons at Ohio State before transferring. His 2019 campaign at LSU is one of the best college seasons ever — he threw 60 touchdown passes in winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Tigers to a national title.”

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: “There are few things prettier than watching Burrow navigate the pocket while under pressure; he’ll need that in Cincinnati.”

Chris Roling, Bleacher Report: “What else is there to say about Joe Burrow?

“He had one of the best quarterback seasons in college football history on the way to a national title. He completed 76.3 percent of his passes with 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns against just six interceptions, adding 368 yards and five scores as a runner…Burrow is by far the most pro-ready passer in 2020, setting up one of the most predictable outcomes at No. 1 overall in a long time.”

Utah State’s Jordan Love throws a pass as the North squad runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) —AP

Jordan Love, Utah State

Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated: “NFL teams are captivated by Love, mostly due to his size and athleticism. He’s 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and had a 4.52 40-yard dash time. Love’s production last season fell off the cliff compared to his 2018 season when he threw for 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. The strong armed, athletic quarterback threw for 8,600 yards and 60 touchdowns in his last three seasons while adding nine rushing touchdowns.

“It’s worth noting that Love lost many key starters along the offensive line and at the skill positions in his senior year at Utah State, leading many scouts to conclude that a more talented surrounding cast could greatly enhance his level of play in the NFL. It has now been confirmed that the talented signal caller has taken part in virtual meetings via telecommunication applications with the Dolphins, Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Packers and Colts.”

Brad Kelly, Pro Football Network: “Jordan Love went through a regression in production between his junior and senior season after losing his coaching staff and nine offensive starters. His less than ideal surroundings are a good explanation for his statistical regression, as Love was “pressing” for most of the season.

“Love is one of the more talented QB prospects to declare for the NFL Draft in recent memory, as his athleticism and arm talent create some splash plays that look like Patrick Mahomes highlights. Love’s velocity, deep accuracy, and strength regardless of throwing platform make him an exciting prospect, but he’ll need a season to develop and re-learn proper decision making with the ball. Consider his ceiling at pro bowl level, but his variance as a prospect is higher than others.”

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: “A three-year starter at Utah State, it was a disappointing final season for Love, who threw nearly as many interceptions (17) as touchdowns (20). That said, Love isn’t entirely to blame following a coaching change and roster that featured only two returning starters on offense. Love possesses all of the physical tools to be groomed into the team’s quarterback of the future.”

Jacob Eason, Washington

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports: “If you’re looking for a guy who looks like an NFL quarterback, Jacob Eason may just be your guy. He’s tall, strapping, and can throw the ball over them mountains. If you’re looking for a guy who statistically looks like an NFL quarterback, you may want to keep looking. That’s not to say that Eason was bad in his junior year at Washington, just that his performance doesn’t exactly inspire confidence that he’s ready for the next level.”

Chris Roling: “Jacob Eason passes the eye test in emphatic fashion. He’s huge at 6’6” and 227 pounds with a booming arm.But like others on this list, he needs an ideal situation in which to thrive. Over three seasons between Georgia and Washington, he completed 59.8 percent of his passes with 5,590 yards and 39 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

“Eason showcased a rocket-like arm with sometimes strong deep accuracy, but he also displayed a propensity to struggle under pressure.”

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Nick Shook, Around the NFL: “Fromm’s blend of leadership, competitiveness and ability to motivate his teammates has been evident for some time and is winning over NFL teams, too, but the physical side of his future means he’s likely a Day 2 or 3 selection. Unlike most prospects, Fromm may have actually benefitted from not having a Pro Day, left only to win teams over with his interviews, which he’s apparently crushing.

“Fromm is still more of a project as a pro quarterback than anything, but teams are at least learning they should be able to work with him well. As it is with every draft, based on the positivity of these interviews, at least one team will become smitten with him enough to spend that pick. Who and where is what we’ll determine next week.”

NFC quarterback coach said to Tom Pelissero: “I’m not sold on the arm strength, size, athleticism. I liked his decision-making, and I really like the kid,” he said. “He’s a football junkie. He’s got the right makeup for sure. Now, the physical stuff is concerning. If he goes anywhere before the third round, that’s reaching.”

Cole McDonald, Hawaii

Mark Schofield, USA Today: “McDonald has tremendous arm talent. Throws to all levels of the field just pop out of his hands, and he does this despite unrefined footwork and sloppy mechanics at times. He also has a gift for the quarterback position: a short-term memory.

“There is a fine line between fearlessness and insanity in a quarterback, and McDonald does his best to blur that line. He was benched for throwing four interceptions in the 2019 season opener, and it was not the only time he was sent to the sideline during his Hawaii career. Taking risks with the football has gotten him burned time and again.”

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Jim McBride, Boston Globe: “Hurts’s attitude, leadership, and mental toughness are reasons the Patriots could be tempted to take a chance on him to compete for their quarterback vacancy.

“In addition, he has excellent physical skills. Hurts’s production during college read like video game numbers, including 9,477 passing yards and 80 touchdowns to go along with 3,274 rushing yards and 43 TDs. While some had suggested the 6-foot-1-inch, 222-pounder might be better suited to play running back or receiver in the NFL, Hurts showed during the combine that his future is at quarterback.