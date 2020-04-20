The Patriots released their new uniforms

The team will continue to wear their silver helmets.

April 20, 2020

The Patriots unveiled their new uniforms Monday morning.

For home games, players will sport a blue-on-blue ensemble that debuted as the team’s “Color Rush” uniforms in 2016. For away games, players will showcase a new white jersey that features a blue-and-red stripe on each shoulder. The blue pants will be the same for both looks.

Players will also continue to wear the silver helmets.

“The success of the ‘Color Rush’ uniform that we’ve worn for the past couple of years had us thinking that we didn’t need to make real substantive changes, rather we could make modest changes to our home uniform and then use a complementary version with those same aesthetics for our away uniform,” said Jen Ferron, the CMO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, in a statement.

A third alternate uniform has yet to be announced or unveiled.

Prior to Monday’s reveal, the Patriots hadn’t changed their primary uniform in 20 years. The team teased the news on Friday with the saying: “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL

