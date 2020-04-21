3 former Patriots were announced as team Hall of Fame finalists

Bill Parcells, Richard Seymour, and Mike Vrabel are finalists for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame this year, the team announced Tuesday.

The finalists were determined by a 27-member panel of media, alumni, and staff, and the inductee will be announced next month, after the conclusion of a fan voting period that closes May 8.

Parcells, a four-time finalist, inherited a team that went 14-50 through four seasons before he took over in 1993. In 1994, he led the Patriots to their first playoff appearance in eight years and was named NFL Coach of the Year. In 1996, his team tied the then-franchise record for wins (11) to earn the division title.

Advertisement

The only coach to lead four different teams to the playoffs and three teams to a conference championship, Parcells was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Through eight seasons in New England, Seymour was named to five consecutive Pro Bowls (2003-05), the most by any Patriots defensive lineman since the since the NFL merger in 1970. The 2001 first-round pick (sixth overall) started in 105 of 111 games played (460 tackles, 39 sacks) and had 15 postseason appearances (66 tackles, 4.5 sacks).

Vrabel, who signed with New England as a free agent before the 2001 season, clinched three Super Bowls with the Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004) at inside and outside linebacker and on special teams. His 10 receptions with the team all led to touchdowns, and he earned Pro Bowl and NFL All-Pro honors in 2007 with 12.5 sacks. The four-time team captain started 110 of 125 games.

This year’s selection will become the 30th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, which began inducted at least one player annually in 2007, and will be honored with an induction ceremony at a date to be announced.