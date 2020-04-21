Morning sports update: Peter King explained why he thinks the Patriots will trade up for Tua Tagovailoa

"I just thought, it seems to me, anyway, the kind of gamble that Bill Belichick very well might take."

Tua Tagovailoa playing for Alabama in 2019.
Tua Tagovailoa playing for Alabama in 2019. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 21, 2020 | 10:18 AM

On Monday, the originally planned date for the 2020 Boston Marathon saw only a few runners out and about. One runner, a healthcare worker, ran her marathon in the shape of a timely message (though it was endearingly misspelled).

Peter King on his Patriots prediction: NFL insider Peter King released his mock draft on Monday ahead of the actual draft later this week.

King’s draft carried several surprises, with the Patriots causing arguably the biggest shock. Predicting that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would drop, King thinks the Patriots will move up to draft him.

The reason I gave him to the Patriots is that if he falls, and he continues to fall, if he gets to 12, 13, 14, look at Bill Belichick’s relationship with Nick Saban,” King said on Monday. “Nick Saban loves Tua Tagovailoa. He loves his competitiveness, he loves his drive, his ability to come back from injury. He loves everything about him. And in my opinion, that’s exactly what he would tell Bill Belichick.”

Advertisement

“And if you watch the tape of Tua when he’s healthy, he’s a great football player,” King continued. “So, then you decide, is maybe trading next year’s [first-round pick] worth it — this year’s [first-round pick] and next year’s [first-round pick] to get a guy who could be a great player for the next 10 or 12 years in the NFL?

King added that linking Belichick and Tagovailoa is merely theoretical, but makes sense.

“Now, you’re taking a risk,” King explained. “You are. But I just thought, it seems to me, anyway, the kind of gamble that Bill Belichick very well might take. I have no inside information. All it is is just a projection, that if I were Bill Belichick and I saw Tua falling, I would say, ‘I want this guy.'”

Trivia: What quarterback was drafted in the first round of the 2000 draft, 181 picks before Tom Brady?

(Answer at the bottom),

Hint: He threw touchdown passes in college to Randy Moss, among others.

More from Boston.com:

Tom Brady was the lone resident who was working out in a closed Tampa park:

Make no mistake, Pedro Martinez was terrifying to American League batters 20 years ago:

Advertisement

On this day: In 2002, the Patriots — fresh off of the team’s first Super Bowl win — traded Drew Bledsoe during the NFL Draft. Bledsoe went to the Bills in exchange for a 2003 first-round pick.

In 2017, Bledsoe was asked if he knew he was going to Buffalo before the deal was finalized:

No, there were other teams that were involved at the time. The Chicago Bears I think were trying to do something. The Houston Texans were still fairly young, fairly new. I think they were trying to do something. I think the Cincinnati Bengals were also involved. I didn’t know I was going to go to Buffalo, I think the day that I found out, I was actually at the hospital with my kid who was sick. I got a call from my agent saying, ‘Hey, you’re going to Buffalo.’ And I think the perception from the outside of what Buffalo is vs. what is when you’re actually there are quite different. We really enjoyed it. We had a good time in Buffalo.

Classic rewind: A pre-pitch routine that became iconic in New England.

Trivia answer: Chad Pennington

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Virtual Roller Marathon
Marathon
2019 Boston Marathon champion Daniel Romanchuk organized a virtual race on Patriots' Day April 21, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Penny and Spencer, the Marathon Monday dogs
Dogs
Penny and Spencer, the famous Marathon Monday dogs, are here with moral support April 21, 2020 | 10:00 AM
FILE - In this June 16, 1998, file photo, NBA Champions, from left: Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and coach Phil Jackson are joined on stage by Chicago Mayor Richard Daley, second from right, during a city-wide rally in Chicago to celebrate the Chicago Bulls 6th NBA championship. Jordan described his final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a “trying year.” “We were all trying to enjoy that year knowing it was coming to an end,” Jordan told Good Morning America on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)
Media
‘The Last Dance’ is most-watched documentary content in ESPN history April 21, 2020 | 8:00 AM
TD Garden fans
Coronavirus
Poll: Fans won't feel safe at games without coronavirus vaccine April 21, 2020 | 7:46 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL Draft
No major hangups in NFL’s practice virtual draft April 21, 2020 | 7:39 AM
A makeshift memorial was created on home plate at the baseball field at Orange Coast College, where John Altobelli coached for decades.
Kobe Bryant
Families sue helicopter company in deadly Kobe Bryant crash April 21, 2020 | 7:30 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles while taking questions from reporters following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
'Well, there you go'
Tom Brady asked to leave after being spotted working out in Tampa park April 20, 2020 | 10:00 PM
Tom Werner John Henry
Red Sox
Red Sox among MLB teams to pay full-time employees through May 31 April 20, 2020 | 7:58 PM
Tom Brady Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning
What Peyton Manning had to say about Tom Brady signing with the Buccaneers April 20, 2020 | 7:56 PM
TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
10 defensive linemen the Patriots could grab at this year's NFL Draft April 20, 2020 | 6:34 PM
GPS of Lindsay Devers's run Monday morning.
Marathon
'I’m an idiot' April 20, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Hopkinton, MA 4/20/2020: Hopkinton police officers stand guard at the start line of the Boston Marathon. By 10:00am only one person had tried to run the course according to the officers on the scene. The empty start of the Boston Marathon due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Marathon
At least one runner ran the Boston Marathon from start to finish on Monday April 20, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Derek Jeter
MLB
Derek Jeter says he's forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic April 20, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Dave McGillivray finished running a marathon in his neighborhood on April 20, 2020.
Boston Marathon
Dave McGillivray: My top 10 Boston Marathon memories April 20, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins (3) drives past Boston Celtics forward Jared Sullinger (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Boston. The Celtics won 117-78. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Sports Q
What is the worst jersey in Boston sports history? April 20, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Vancouver, CA - 06/15/11 Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) hoists the Stanley Cup Trophy. The Boston Bruins took on the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin), section: Sports, reporter: Fluto Shinzawa, slug: 16bruins.
Bruins
2011 Bruins getting together for livestream of Stanley Cup clincher April 20, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Leonard Fournette
NFL
Jaguars reportedly looking to trade Leonard Fournette April 20, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Danny Ainge in 2019.
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge explained how his golf competition motivated Michael Jordan April 20, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Desiree Linden of the US after crossing the finish line to win the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
'If we act like champions, we will all win' April 20, 2020 | 10:21 AM
The Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street, is shown virtually deserted on Wednesday.
Boston Marathon
Read the Boston Marathon's message to essential workers April 20, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Patriots uniform
Patriots
The Patriots released their new uniforms April 20, 2020 | 8:40 AM
Runners' shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Marathon
Missing Boston and a bus ride on Marathon Monday April 20, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Tagovailoa is a projected first-round pick in April's NFL Draft.
NFL Draft
Tua Tagovailoa, once the NFL draft's top prospect, enters as its biggest gamble April 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
College Sports
If colleges cut sports programs, could new models emerge? April 20, 2020 | 7:26 AM
A grounds crew worker cuts the infield in front of empty seats at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Sports
When sports leagues plan to resume play April 20, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski Patriots Broncos
TV
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Marble Racing
National News
Competitive marble racing finds fans in a world missing sports April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Author Ellen Hunter Gans.
Marathon
I was supposed to run the Boston Marathon on Monday. How I’m honoring the race instead. April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Mark Cuban on Basketball
NBA
Mark Cuban doesn't want the NBA to rush its return April 18, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Lauren Manis Holy Cross Basketball Player
WNBA DRAFT
Franklin native and Holy Cross hoops star Lauren Manis selected in WNBA Draft April 18, 2020 | 5:36 PM