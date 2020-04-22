Chad Finn: A serious yet lighthearted look at a crucial Patriots draft

Will they trade up to get Tua? Land a tight end, finally? Forget that. Draft the stud safety from Alabama.

Xavier McKinney Alabama
Alabama safety Xavier McKinney had four forced fumbles and three interceptions last season. –SAM CRAFT/ASSOCIATED PRESS
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM

Welcome to the Unconventional Preview: 2020 NFL Draft Edition, a serious yet lighthearted look at the Patriots’ most important draft in years …

Related Links

During their two-decade run as the ultimate NFL dynasty, the Patriots have featured extraordinary stability in three spots (excluding ownership): Head coach, quarterback, and, to a somewhat lesser degree of reliability and importance, kicker.

Bill Belichick is, of course, the franchise’s exemplar of stability. But as he leads his 21st draft as head coach of the Patriots when the NFL Draft festivities commence at 8 p.m. Thursday, his decisions and selections are going to be looked at through an unfamiliar prism.

Advertisement

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback there has ever been, is gone, becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer for his football twilight, and no, that still doesn’t totally compute.

Stephen Gostkowski, who succeeded Adam Vinatieri in 2006 and eventually surpassed him as the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer, is an ex-Patriot too, having been released in March.

The Patriots, for the first time since Drew Bledsoe arrived in 1993, have a significant question at quarterback. For the first time since Vinatieri arrived in 1996, they require a kicker.

Strange days, indeed.

Even if the Patriots don’t go for a quarterback early and a kicker late, they have a rather lengthy list of needs across the board, including a linebacker (if not two), another receiver (again, if not two), a prospect at safety, depth on both lines, and … well, let’s just say the Patriots, so often drafting to enhance a roster in recent years, need a rich influx of talent to come from this one.

What will they do? Pretty much anything seems possible, from trading up to take a quarterback in the first round to trading out of the first round altogether. Many NFL reporters regionally and locally pinpoint prospects that fit typical Patriots criteria, but it seems a lot of luck is involved in nailing down what the team will do. Here is to finally getting some answers.

Advertisement

Kick it off, Goodell (I hope he can hear the booing in quarantine) and let’s get this draft started …

Three players I’ll be watching not named Tua Tagovailoa

Jordan Love, quarterback, Utah State

Colleague Ben Volin has floated the idea of trading up for Tagovailoa, the Alabama southpaw QB with a hip that may or may not go the way of Bo Jackson’s. That would certainly be the boldest move Belichick could pull off. It seems more likely the Patriots take a QB later. I’ve seen Love mentioned in two mock drafts as the Patriots’ choice, and he’s a compelling prospect that fits all of the physical criteria required of a QB these days. But he threw 17 interceptions last season, and one thing the Patriots have prioritized in drafting quarterbacks is a knack for protecting the football. He’s going to be an interesting boom-or-bust pick for someone, but I can’t see it being the Patriots. Though there are no indications of any crab legs scandals in his past, Love makes too many Jameis Winston-type mistakes to be the Pats’ pick.

Xavier McKinney, safety, Alabama

Remember the scene in the Belichick-Nick Saban NFL Films doc, when Belichick sidles up to Saban at Alabama’s pro day and asks him which of the myriad ‘Bama prospects is really the best? I suspect if he asked Saban that question this year, McKinney might be the coach’s answer. The versatile McKinney, who is a dependable tackler and cover man, had 95 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 3 sacks, and 3 interceptions last season. With Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung both on the wrong side of 30 and Duron Harmon now with all the other expatriated ex-Patriots in Detroit, the Patriots could use a young, athletic safety. If they keep their pick at No. 23, I hope McKinney is the choice.

Cole Kmet, tight end, Notre Dame

To me, the biggest mystery regarding the Patriots’ roster-building in the last couple of years is their neglect at finding a suitable young tight end. They knew Rob Gronkowski didn’t have a long shelf life during the 2018 season, and yet they did nothing to replace him or to find a successor. They still need to find one young tight end, if not two, in this year’s draft. Kmet, a well-rounded prospect, isn’t a first-rounder, but he would be a wise choice if the Patriots end up recouping a second-round pick in one way or another.

Grievance of the week

The notion that Belichick’s drafting causes a greater degree of difficulty for Belichick the coach is so tired, and I’ve heard it a few times this week in part because the Patriots still have several question marks from the past couple of drafts. Sure, like every other executive that puts together a draft board, he has misses; that in part is why he often tries to accumulate picks. There are no sure things in the draft, and having more picks sets up more chances to acquire talent. And he has acquired so much talent. Belichick has drafted Tom Brady — the greatest pick in the history of organized team sports — Rob Gronkowski, McCourty, Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour, Julian Edelman, Jerod Mayo, Matt Light, Asante Samuel, Ty Warren, Deion Branch, David Givens, Dan Koppen, Logan Mankins, Ben Watson, Gostkowski, Eugene Wilson, Matthew Slater, Dont’a Hightower, Chandler Jones, Patrick Chung, Nate Solder, Shane Vereen, Marcus Cannon, Jamie Collins, Logan Ryan, Duron Harmon, James White, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Flowers, Shaq Mason, Joe Thuney, and Jacoby Brissett … among others. I mean, you can dwell on Ras-I Dowling and Chad Jackson, but I’d take every one of those aforementioned players on my team.

Prediction on the Patriots’ first-round pick, or where have you gone, Kenneth Sims?

I have two predictions: The Patriots will trade out of the first round, and drafting remotely is going to have more than few moments of technological chaos for several teams. I cannot wait until the Steelers go to make their pick and coach Mike Tomlin suddenly hears an old Patriots radio broadcast in his headset.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bill Belichick Patriots coach
Patriots
Here are the Patriots’ 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA. 06/ 18 / 2011: A BRUINS FAN high above the rest on the pole at the old John Hancock Tower. The Boston Bruins Stanley Cup parade through the streets of Boston showing the cup to the fans. ( David L Ryan / Globe Staff Photo ) SECTION : METRO TOPIC : 19parade REPORTER
TV
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
'It was a dream come true': Charlie McAvoy recalls his Bruins debut April 21, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Should the Patriots have received more from the Buccaneers for Rob Gronkowski? April 21, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the ball against Boise State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)
Patriots
A closer look at 3 prospects the Patriots could select with their top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft April 21, 2020 | 6:42 PM
High School Sports
High school sports
High school seniors, coaches, athletic directors react to news that schools will remain closed April 21, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Richard Seymour
Patriots
Remembering the best and worst draft picks in Patriots history April 21, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
MLB
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly want to buy the Mets April 21, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Zaire Wade of Sierra Canyon will attend Brewster Academy next season for a post-grad year.
High School Basketball
Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, will play for Brewster Academy next season April 21, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly trading Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers April 21, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Richard Seymour was not selected for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Patriots
3 former Patriots were announced as team Hall of Fame finalists April 21, 2020 | 1:29 PM
San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) drives between Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall (99) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Tacko Fall and Jaylen Brown went live on the NBA's Instagram. Here's what you missed April 21, 2020 | 1:27 PM
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
NFL Draft
The Patriots need a boost on the edge. Here are 10 NFL Draft prospects who could provide that. April 21, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Virtual Roller Marathon
Marathon
2019 Boston Marathon champion Daniel Romanchuk organized a virtual race on Patriots' Day April 21, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Tua Tagovailoa playing for Alabama in 2019.
Tua Tagovailoa
Peter King explained why he thinks the Patriots will trade up for Tua Tagovailoa April 21, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Penny and Spencer, the Marathon Monday dogs
Dogs
Penny and Spencer, the famous Marathon Monday dogs, are here with moral support April 21, 2020 | 10:00 AM
FILE - In this June 16, 1998, file photo, NBA Champions, from left: Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and coach Phil Jackson are joined on stage by Chicago Mayor Richard Daley, second from right, during a city-wide rally in Chicago to celebrate the Chicago Bulls 6th NBA championship. Jordan described his final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a “trying year.” “We were all trying to enjoy that year knowing it was coming to an end,” Jordan told Good Morning America on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)
Media
‘The Last Dance’ is most-watched documentary content in ESPN history April 21, 2020 | 8:00 AM
TD Garden fans
Coronavirus
Poll: Fans won't feel safe at games without coronavirus vaccine April 21, 2020 | 7:46 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL Draft
No major hangups in NFL’s practice virtual draft April 21, 2020 | 7:39 AM
A makeshift memorial was created on home plate at the baseball field at Orange Coast College, where John Altobelli coached for decades.
Kobe Bryant
Families sue helicopter company in deadly Kobe Bryant crash April 21, 2020 | 7:30 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles while taking questions from reporters following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
'Well, there you go'
Tom Brady was asked to leave after being spotted working out in Tampa park April 20, 2020 | 10:00 PM
Tom Werner John Henry
Red Sox
Red Sox among MLB teams to pay full-time employees through May 31 April 20, 2020 | 7:58 PM
Tom Brady Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning
What Peyton Manning had to say about Tom Brady signing with the Buccaneers April 20, 2020 | 7:56 PM
TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
10 defensive linemen the Patriots could grab at this year's NFL Draft April 20, 2020 | 6:34 PM
GPS of Lindsay Devers's run Monday morning.
Marathon
'I’m an idiot' April 20, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Hopkinton, MA 4/20/2020: Hopkinton police officers stand guard at the start line of the Boston Marathon. By 10:00am only one person had tried to run the course according to the officers on the scene. The empty start of the Boston Marathon due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Marathon
At least one runner ran the Boston Marathon from start to finish on Monday April 20, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Derek Jeter
MLB
Derek Jeter says he's forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic April 20, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Dave McGillivray finished running a marathon in his neighborhood on April 20, 2020.
Boston Marathon
Dave McGillivray: My top 10 Boston Marathon memories April 20, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins (3) drives past Boston Celtics forward Jared Sullinger (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Boston. The Celtics won 117-78. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Sports Q
What is the worst jersey in Boston sports history? April 20, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Vancouver, CA - 06/15/11 Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) hoists the Stanley Cup Trophy. The Boston Bruins took on the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin), section: Sports, reporter: Fluto Shinzawa, slug: 16bruins.
Bruins
2011 Bruins getting together for livestream of Stanley Cup clincher April 20, 2020 | 2:07 PM