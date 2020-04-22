Chad Finn: A serious yet lighthearted look at a crucial Patriots draft

Welcome to the Unconventional Preview: 2020 NFL Draft Edition, a serious yet lighthearted look at the Patriots’ most important draft in years …

During their two-decade run as the ultimate NFL dynasty, the Patriots have featured extraordinary stability in three spots (excluding ownership): Head coach, quarterback, and, to a somewhat lesser degree of reliability and importance, kicker.

Bill Belichick is, of course, the franchise’s exemplar of stability. But as he leads his 21st draft as head coach of the Patriots when the NFL Draft festivities commence at 8 p.m. Thursday, his decisions and selections are going to be looked at through an unfamiliar prism.

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback there has ever been, is gone, becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer for his football twilight, and no, that still doesn’t totally compute.

Stephen Gostkowski, who succeeded Adam Vinatieri in 2006 and eventually surpassed him as the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer, is an ex-Patriot too, having been released in March.

The Patriots, for the first time since Drew Bledsoe arrived in 1993, have a significant question at quarterback. For the first time since Vinatieri arrived in 1996, they require a kicker.

Strange days, indeed.

Even if the Patriots don’t go for a quarterback early and a kicker late, they have a rather lengthy list of needs across the board, including a linebacker (if not two), another receiver (again, if not two), a prospect at safety, depth on both lines, and … well, let’s just say the Patriots, so often drafting to enhance a roster in recent years, need a rich influx of talent to come from this one.

What will they do? Pretty much anything seems possible, from trading up to take a quarterback in the first round to trading out of the first round altogether. Many NFL reporters regionally and locally pinpoint prospects that fit typical Patriots criteria, but it seems a lot of luck is involved in nailing down what the team will do. Here is to finally getting some answers.

Kick it off, Goodell (I hope he can hear the booing in quarantine) and let’s get this draft started …

Three players I’ll be watching not named Tua Tagovailoa