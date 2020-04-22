Rob Gronkowski will continue to wear No. 87 for the Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski will continue to wear No. 87 on the football field.

On Tuesday, the Patriots traded the tight end to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick. After nine seasons in New England, Gronk – who had retired from the NFL in 2019 – reportedly told the team that he wanted to join former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa.

NFL.com Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday that the Bucs assigned Gronk his former number, which was originally worn by Bucs tight end Jordan Leggett.

The #Bucs officially assigned new TE Rob Gronkowski number 87, while giving Jordan Leggett number 81. So… Leggett wasn’t that wrong https://t.co/jwCJD1JgQB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2020

After some playful back and forth, it seems like Gronk’s newest teammate does not mind the switch. After the news broke that Gronk would join the Bucs, Leggett jokingly tweeted that he would ask Gronk for $1 million dollars for his jersey number.

Hey @RobGronkowski I’ll give you #87 for 1 million. 🤣 — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) April 21, 2020

Leggett then reversed course, possibly realizing that Gronk’s seniority in the league would win out.

“When it’s all said and done I’ll probably have to pay Gronk to take my number…” Leggett also tweeted.

When it’s all said and done I’ll probably have to pay Gronk to take my number… — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) April 21, 2020

Leggett — who will now wear No.81 — also retweeted one fan’s tweet about his “unselfishness” for giving a veteran tight end like Gronk his number.