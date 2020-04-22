Rob Gronkowski will continue to wear No. 87 for the Buccaneers

Gronk was traded to the Bucs on Tuesday.

In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass. –Steven Senne/AP File Photo
By
Boston.com Staff
April 22, 2020 | 12:21 PM

Rob Gronkowski will continue to wear No. 87 on the football field.

On Tuesday, the Patriots traded the tight end to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick. After nine seasons in New England, Gronk – who had retired from the NFL in 2019 – reportedly told the team that he wanted to join former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa.

NFL.com Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday that the Bucs assigned Gronk his former number, which was originally worn by Bucs tight end Jordan Leggett.

After some playful back and forth, it seems like Gronk’s newest teammate does not mind the switch. After the news broke that Gronk would join the Bucs, Leggett jokingly tweeted that he would ask Gronk for $1 million dollars for his jersey number.

Advertisement

Leggett then reversed course, possibly realizing that Gronk’s seniority in the league would win out.

“When it’s all said and done I’ll probably have to pay Gronk to take my number…” Leggett also tweeted.

Leggett — who will now wear No.81 — also retweeted one fan’s tweet about his “unselfishness” for giving a veteran tight end like Gronk his number.

