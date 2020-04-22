John Lynch said the 49ers considered trying to sign Tom Brady

It turns out the Tom Brady-49ers rumors weren’t completely unfounded, according to John Lynch.

As San Francisco’s general manager, no one is more qualified to comment on the now-concluded free agent speculation than Lynch. During a Tuesday interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Lynch was asked if the 49ers ever considered making a push to sign Brady despite already having Jimmy Garoppolo.

“When you’re talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time with Tom Brady, of course you’re going to have some internal discussion,” Lynch explained to Eisen. “And then you hear rumors that hey, he’d like to come home, that kind of thing.

“So of course Kyle and I have discussions,” Lynch continued. “We’re always into getting better, so you always look at everything, especially a situation like that. But within a day or two, Kyle and I looked at each other and said, ‘You know what? We really like what we have in Jimmy.’ We love everything that he brings and we really believe it’s a long-term answer. I would tell you we’re more convinced than ever about who our quarterback is in Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Garoppolo, who was originally drafted by the Patriots and traded to San Francisco in 2017, helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl in February. Still, questions lingered when Brady — who grew up in San Francisco as a 49ers fan — became a free agent in March. Ultimately, Lynch and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan decided to stick with the 28-year-old already on the roster.

Brady, 42, eventually signed a two-year contract to play for the Buccaneers.