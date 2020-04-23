Where’s Bill Belichick during the NFL draft? Nantucket

The draft runs through Saturday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots discussed their matchup against the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. –Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By
, Staff Writer
April 23, 2020

Where’s Bill Belichick hunkering down for the 2020 NFL Draft?

Nantucket.

Belichick, along with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday and puppy Nike, is stationed at his compound in Siasconset, the village where the couple also spends much of the offseason. There, Belichick will be communicating with Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and the scouting department, as the group decides what to do with the team’s 12 draft picks.

Because the league is conducting the draft virtually, team personnel is required to work remotely from their respective homes. In a typical year, Belichick and his staff would be huddled in a war room at Gillette Stadium.

Earlier Thursday, the Patriots shared a photo of Belichick’s modest setup.

Belichick acknowledged the constraints instituted as a result of the coronavirus have forced him to become better acquainted with technology. He also credited the IT department with helping get the group up to speed.

“I get a little better every day — learn a new button or learn a new thing to click on and see what trick that does,” he said last week. “It’s been very, very educational as a first floor, maybe even the basement — I’ve lived below the first floor. It’s been interesting to get educated on different technologies.”

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick NFL Draft

