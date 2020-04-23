Patriots center David Andrews is ready to play, no matter ‘when and whatever the NFL season looks like’

There’s no word yet on what will happen with the upcoming NFL season due to the developing coronavirus pandemic, even as the draft is ongoing. But in an Instagram post Thursday night, Patriots center David Andrews said he is ready to play whenever he can.

“I know 2020 has affected everyone in ways we couldn’t have imagined prior,” he wrote underneath a video from the Gillette Stadium sideline. “But with the draft over the next few days a lot of dreams are gonna be realized for a lot of players entering the league. During this time there has been a lot of time for reflection on the past, present and future.

Advertisement

“As to the future I’m excited that I’ll have the opportunity to play the game I love again. When and whatever the nfl season looks like I’m just thankful that I’ll be able to get back to competing with my teammates and coaches. Go pats.”

Andrews, who signed with New England after being undrafted in 2015, missed last season after he was hospitalized with a blood clot in his lung in August. He addressed his “dangerous” diagnosis at the beginning of April, and said he was “ready to get back” to football.