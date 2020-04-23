The Patriots are reportedly signing wide receiver Marqise Lee

The Patriots are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning.

Lee, who was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, has spent all five of his NFL seasons in Jacksonville. He was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in October last year, but is now, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “fully healthy and completely medically cleared.”

Lee also missed the entire 2018 season when he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in his left knee during the Jaguars’ third preseason game.

His best season came in 2016, when he didn’t miss a game and hauled in 63 catches for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He also posted comparable numbers in 2017, when he caught 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old California native adds some more experience to New England’s receiver depth chart, which features Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski.

In high school, Lee also competed in track and field as a sprinter and a jumper. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and leaped 127 inches in the broad jump.

The Jaguars drafted Lee out of USC with the 39th overall pick in 2014.