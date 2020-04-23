The Patriots are reportedly signing wide receiver Marqise Lee

Lee played five seasons in Jacksonville.

Marquise Lee
Marqise Lee. –AP Photo/John Raoux
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
April 23, 2020 | 11:17 AM

The Patriots are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning.

Lee, who was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, has spent all five of his NFL seasons in Jacksonville. He was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in October last year, but is now, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “fully healthy and completely medically cleared.”

Lee also missed the entire 2018 season when he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in his left knee during the Jaguars’ third preseason game.

His best season came in 2016, when he didn’t miss a game and hauled in 63 catches for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He also posted comparable numbers in 2017, when he caught 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old California native adds some more experience to New England’s receiver depth chart, which features Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski.

In high school, Lee also competed in track and field as a sprinter and a jumper. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and leaped 127 inches in the broad jump.

The Jaguars drafted Lee out of USC with the 39th overall pick in 2014.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Dombrowski Cora Kennedy Red Sox
Red Sox
5 takeaways from MLB's findings on the 2018 Red Sox and illegal sign -tealing April 23, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady accidentally walked into a stranger's home looking for Bucs' offensive coordinator April 23, 2020 | 10:10 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: A detail of the Boston Marathon finish line on April 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the race was rescheduled to September 14, 2020 instead of being run on April 20, Patriot's Day. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Marathon
'Anything even close to the current format could not work' April 23, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Carl Erskine Sign Stealing
Red Sox
The Red Sox might be exonerated, but Major League Baseball certainly shouldn't be April 23, 2020 | 9:00 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) adjusts his helmet before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. The Washington Redskins could shock everyone and take Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa either second overall or after trading down at the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Fle)
Patriots
Why the Patriots shouldn’t draft Tua Tagovailoa April 23, 2020 | 8:42 AM
Alex Cora
'I am relieved'
Read Alex Cora’s statement on MLB’s investigation of the 2018 Red Sox April 23, 2020 | 8:36 AM
Tom Brady is a hustler on the golf course.
Golf
New details are known about the golf match featuring Tiger Woods and Tom Brady April 23, 2020 | 7:58 AM
The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25.
NFL Draft
Everything Patriots fans should know about the 2020 NFL Draft April 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw lines up for a play as the South squad runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
NFL Draft
Patriots draft board: 50 players who would fit in Foxborough April 22, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Ron Roenicke, Chaim Bloom
Red Sox
Red Sox remove interim tag from Ron Roenicke's title April 22, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Rob Gronkowski.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski explains why he came out of retirement and how he ended up with the Buccaneers April 22, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Ty Law
Patriots
25 years ago, the Patriots landed two Hall of Famers in one draft. Let’s revisit it April 22, 2020 | 4:41 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 3: From left, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tom Brady #12, Rob Gronkowski #87, Dion Lewis #33, and James White #28 walk onto the field carrying Vince Lombardi trophies before the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady together again? That's good on and off the field. April 22, 2020 | 4:36 PM
Bill Belichick has been a major part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team program.
Patriots
Only Bill Belichick knows what's next for the Patriots April 22, 2020 | 4:33 PM
FILE— In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks about the dismissal of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, during a news conference before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. Cora was fired by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport's sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Red Sox
Timeline: MLB’s investigation into the Red Sox April 22, 2020 | 4:33 PM
Doc Rivers and Kevin Garnett in 2012.
Celtics
Members of the 2008 Celtics still maintain an active group text April 22, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Robert Parish, Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale on the Celtics' bench.
Celtics
Robert Parish chose a winner between the 1986 Celtics and 1997 Chicago Bulls April 22, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches from the dugout during Friday's game against the Rays.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will Alex Cora manage the Red Sox again? April 22, 2020 | 3:43 PM
Muffet McGraw Final Four
College Sports
Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw retires after 33 seasons April 22, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Alex Cora in 2019.
Red Sox
MLB released its report on the Red Sox' sign-stealing investigation April 22, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady at Patriots practice in 2017.
Patriots
John Lynch said the 49ers considered trying to sign Tom Brady April 22, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Stephen England rooftop Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
This ultra-marathoner was supposed to run Boston. Instead, he ran a marathon on his rooftop. April 22, 2020 | 1:22 PM
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Gronk
Rob Gronkowski will continue to wear No. 87 for the Buccaneers April 22, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady celebrates his reunion with Rob Gronkowski April 22, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrating a touchdown.
Patriots
Ian Rapoport explained how Tom Brady helped initiate the Rob Gronkowski trade April 22, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Drew Rosenhaus SportsCenter
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski's agent explains his client's decision to return to football April 22, 2020 | 9:56 AM
The Lowell Spinners are reportedly one of the teams that could be cut under MLB's proposal, according to Baseball America.
Baseball
Minor leagues prepared to accept reduction to 120 affiliates April 22, 2020 | 8:08 AM
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors reacts in the final seconds of a 122-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Coronavirus
Want professional sports to return in the United States? Consider Canada's approach. April 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 40 seconds in Belrin in 2018.
Coronavirus
Berlin Marathon can’t be run as planned in September April 22, 2020 | 7:48 AM
College Sports
Expect college football to take the slow road back April 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM