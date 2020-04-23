Patriots trade out of first round, deal No. 23 pick to Chargers

The Patriots traded back on Day 1 of the NFL Draft Thursday night, sending their lone first-rounder — the 23rd overall pick — to the Los Angeles Chargers for a pair of Friday-night selections. In return, New England received an early second-round pick (No. 37 overall) and a third-round pick (No. 71 overall). The team now has five picks on Day 2, including four third-rounders, and 13 in total. “It was a situation where we thought the trade made sense,” Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio said after the first round was complete. “I’m sure we’ll be active [Friday]. At some point, we’ll end up picking a player.”

Caserio said the team was prepared to pick a player before the opportunity with the Charges presented itself. The trade, according to Caserio, was not a direct response to anything that had happened in the draft, nor was it a pointed effort to bridge the gap between the team’s opening two picks. Prior to the trade, the Patriots did not have a second-rounder.

“Each situation that comes up, we look at it on a case-by-case basis, and we do what we feel is best,” Caserio said. “I don’t think we got into it and said, ‘Well, this happened, we’re going to do this.’ We don’t look at it that way.”