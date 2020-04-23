Live updates from the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday with the first round of selections.

The second and third rounds will be held on Friday, while the final four rounds will take place on Saturday.

Here are the latest updates involving the Patriots:

Friday, April 24

Second round: No. 37

Third round: Nos. 71, 87, 98, 100

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Thursday, April 23

First round

The Patriots are trading the 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Thursday evening. In exchange, they will receive the 37th and 71st overall picks, bringing their total number of selections to 13.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated says he would “not be surprised” if the Patriots go with an offensive lineman with the 23rd pick. Earlier in the week, Breer listed safety Xavier McKinney (Alabama), linebacker Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma), and tight end Cole Kmet (Notre Dame) as “Patriots types” in the first round.

Pre-draft

Here’s a look at coach Bill Belichick’s at-home setup:

Could Joe Thuney be traded? According to the Miami Herald‘s Armando Salguero, the Miami Dolphins have discussed the possibility of trading for 27-year-old guard Joe Thuney. Earlier this offseason, the Patriots placed their franchise tag on Thuney, who then signed the fully guaranteed $14.8 million, one-year contract. Thuney, entering his fifth season in New England, has not missed a game since arriving as a third-round pick in 2016.