Read Rob Gronkowski’s thank-you note to the Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneer tight end Rob Gronkowski has a message to the Patriots organization: thank you.

In his latest Instagram post, Gronk thanked his former team and Patriots fans for sticking with him throughout his nine seasons in the NFL. Despite announcing his retirement last year, Gronkowski – who was traded to the Bucs on Tuesday for a fourth-round draft pick – will return and join forces with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years,” Gronkowski wrote in his caption. “Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years.

“New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible #PatsNation.”

He also expressed how excited he is to continue his football career and join the Buccaneers franchise. Gronk said on Wednesday that his decision to return to the NFL was based on if there was an opportunity to play Brady again — whether that was in Foxborough or Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski’s good health was also a deciding factor, having been vocal in the past about how much of a physical toll football took on his body. After taking a year off, he feels like his “fire is back”:

“I am beyond excited for this new chapter in my life. It’s an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted,” he added. “I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again.

“And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I’m pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack! #GoBucs!! ARRR!!! 🏴‍☠️🏈”

While with the Patriots, Gronk caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and had 79 touchdowns throughout his career. He has won three Super Bowls with the team.