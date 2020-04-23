Why the Patriots shouldn’t draft Tua Tagovailoa

It would be unlike Bill Belichick to trade up for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) adjusts his helmet before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. The Washington Redskins could shock everyone and take Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa either second overall or after trading down at the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Fle)
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Aidan Curran
April 23, 2020 | 8:42 AM

Related Links

COMMENTARY

The fit between New England and the talented Alabama quarterback is an uneven one, and brings risk.

Until the Patriots find their next franchise quarterback of the future, rumors will fly every spring attempting to connect the franchise to top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. This year, it’s Tua Tagovailoa.

With a clean bill of health, Tagovailoa would give Joe Burrow a run for his money as the best quarterback prospect in the 2020 draft. But what makes Tagovailoa perhaps the most polarizing prospect in this year’s draft is the serious hip injury that ended his junior year in November 2019, and raised questions about his long-term durability.

Advertisement

Those questions about his ability to stay on the field could lead to every NFL fan’s worst nightmare: the Patriots replacing their legendary franchise quarterback with a young, elite quarterback prospect who fell to them because of injury concerns.

The chances of Tua Time coming to New England are slim, because it would take a drastic nosedive — he would have to be passed over 22 times — before the Patriots could have their chance at scooping him up with the 23rd overall pick. With the likelihood of this happening being slim to none, the question is: Does it make sense for New England trade up for Tua?

In a vacuum, drafting Tua is a no-brainer. Despite the promise that second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham has shown, Tagovailoa would likely project to be the team’s starting quarterback as a rookie right away. He is that good, when healthy.

But there are three things that make Tua becoming a Patriot unlikely.

The Patriots typically target bigger guys.

Historically, Bill Belichick does not draft quarterbacks like Tagovailoa. At 6-feet 217 pounds, Tagovailoa is a smaller, more mobile quarterback prospect than the 11 passers Belichick has drafted with the Patriots.

The shortest quarterbacks Belichick has drafted for the Patriots were Rohan Davey (2002) and Jimmy Garopolo (2014), who were both 6-foot-2.

Advertisement

Typically, Belichick has shown an affinity for quarterbacks with more compact releases and prototypical size — players with more NFL-ready frames. Tagovailoa has the vision, the accuracy, and the pocket awareness, but he lacks the physical profile.

His durability is a concern.

On top of his uneven fit from a size standpoint, Tagovailoa’s struggles with staying on the field are sure to be an issue for Belichick, who often preaches that “the greatest ability is availability.”

In Tagovailoa’s three-year career at Alabama, he has suffered a broken left index finger, a sprained right knee, high ankle sprains on both ankles, and most recently, a dislocated right hip. He underwent three surgeries in an 11-month span, which is especially concerning.

Part of what makes Tua such a tantalizing prospect is his playmaking ability, but it’s his desire to make plays no matter the cost that increases his exposure to hits and thus, to injury. His inability to protect himself is a red flag, one that will surely hurt his draft evaluation with New England.

It would be a major shift in the Patriots’ philosophy.

Trading up for Tagovailoa would also go against Belichick’s emphasis on team-building that he has stuck to since day one of his coaching career. New England has far too many glaring holes on their roster to sacrifice so much draft capital in order to select one player, even if that player is a potential franchise quarterback.

Using the trade value chart developed by Rich Hill of Pats Pulpit, we can illustrate just how costly it would be to move up to select Tagovailoa.

Advertisement

To jump ahead of Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers, New England could trade with the Giants, who have been rumored to consider trading out of the fourth overall pick (491 points). To do so, that would cost New England at least pick Nos. 23, 87, 98, 100, and 125 (350 points). That still would not equal the point value of the fourth overall pick, meaning they would need to part with next year’s first-rounder too, or include a starting-caliber player currently on the roster.

Now let’s say Tagovailoa slides. Things get a little more manageable, right?

Not really. Let’s say you trade for San Francisco’s 13th overall pick, valued at 336 points. You would still have to give up pick Nos. 23, 87, 98, 100, and 125.

New England does not have the draft capital to swing a trade for Tagovailoa without giving up an exorbitant number of draft picks, unless he falls into the late teens or early twenties. Belichick has never been one to give up so much compensation for one player, and it would be surprising to see him do that now.

With the talent in this year’s draft expected to last well into the middle rounds — where New England has three third-rounders, two fourth-rounders, and one fifth-rounder — the Patriots can improve its depth and get younger at several positions. Belichick isn’t afraid of taking risks, but trading up to draft Tagovailoa is too great a risk, even for him.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Alex Cora
Red Sox
Read Alex Cora’s statement on MLB’s investigation of the 2018 Red Sox April 23, 2020 | 8:36 AM
Tom Brady is a hustler on the golf course.
Golf
New details are known about the golf match featuring Tiger Woods and Tom Brady April 23, 2020 | 7:58 AM
The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25.
NFL Draft
Everything Patriots fans should know about the 2020 NFL Draft April 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw lines up for a play as the South squad runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
NFL Draft
Patriots draft board: 50 players who would fit in Foxborough April 22, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Ron Roenicke, Chaim Bloom
Red Sox
Red Sox remove interim tag from Ron Roenicke's title April 22, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Rob Gronkowski.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski explains why he came out of retirement and how he ended up with the Buccaneers April 22, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Ty Law
Patriots
25 years ago, the Patriots landed two Hall of Famers in one draft. Let’s revisit it April 22, 2020 | 4:41 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 3: From left, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tom Brady #12, Rob Gronkowski #87, Dion Lewis #33, and James White #28 walk onto the field carrying Vince Lombardi trophies before the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady together again? That's good on and off the field. April 22, 2020 | 4:36 PM
Bill Belichick has been a major part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team program.
Patriots
Only Bill Belichick knows what's next for the Patriots April 22, 2020 | 4:33 PM
FILE— In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks about the dismissal of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, during a news conference before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. Cora was fired by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport's sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Red Sox
Timeline: MLB’s investigation into the Red Sox April 22, 2020 | 4:33 PM
Doc Rivers and Kevin Garnett in 2012.
Celtics
Members of the 2008 Celtics still maintain an active group text April 22, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Robert Parish, Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale on the Celtics' bench.
Celtics
Robert Parish chose a winner between the 1986 Celtics and 1997 Chicago Bulls April 22, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches from the dugout during Friday's game against the Rays.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will Alex Cora manage the Red Sox again? April 22, 2020 | 3:43 PM
Muffet McGraw Final Four
College Sports
Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw retires after 33 seasons April 22, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Alex Cora in 2019.
Red Sox
MLB released its report on the Red Sox' sign-stealing investigation April 22, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady at Patriots practice in 2017.
Patriots
John Lynch said the 49ers considered trying to sign Tom Brady April 22, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Stephen England rooftop Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
This ultra-marathoner was supposed to run Boston. Instead, he ran a marathon on his rooftop. April 22, 2020 | 1:22 PM
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Gronk
Rob Gronkowski will continue to wear No. 87 for the Buccaneers April 22, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady celebrates his reunion with Rob Gronkowski April 22, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrating a touchdown.
Patriots
Ian Rapoport explained how Tom Brady helped initiate the Rob Gronkowski trade April 22, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Drew Rosenhaus SportsCenter
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski's agent explains his client's decision to return to football April 22, 2020 | 9:56 AM
The Lowell Spinners are reportedly one of the teams that could be cut under MLB's proposal, according to Baseball America.
Baseball
Minor leagues prepared to accept reduction to 120 affiliates April 22, 2020 | 8:08 AM
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors reacts in the final seconds of a 122-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Coronavirus
Want professional sports to return in the United States? Consider Canada's approach. April 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 40 seconds in Belrin in 2018.
Coronavirus
Berlin Marathon can’t be run as planned in September April 22, 2020 | 7:48 AM
College Sports
Expect college football to take the slow road back April 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Bruins players held a Zoom call Tuesday to watch Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.
Boston Bruins
What happened when the 2011 Bruins got together (virtually) to watch the Stanley Cup clincher April 22, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots coach
Patriots
Here are the Patriots’ 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Xavier McKinney Alabama
Patriots
Chad Finn: A serious yet lighthearted look at a crucial Patriots draft April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA. 06/ 18 / 2011: A BRUINS FAN high above the rest on the pole at the old John Hancock Tower. The Boston Bruins Stanley Cup parade through the streets of Boston showing the cup to the fans. ( David L Ryan / Globe Staff Photo ) SECTION : METRO TOPIC : 19parade REPORTER
TV
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday April 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
'It was a dream come true': Charlie McAvoy recalls his Bruins debut April 21, 2020 | 8:01 PM