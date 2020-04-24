Scouting report: Kyle Dugger

ANALYSIS

While the pick isn’t necessarily at an overwhelming position of need on paper, the Patriots do need to get younger at safety, as veterans Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung are currently among the most senior players on the roster. You toss in the fact that New England dealt Duron Harmon this offseason, and it would appear that Dugger would have a chance to contribute immediately on defense for the Patriots. In addition, it’s worth mentioning that he should have a chance to contribute as a returner immediately — Gunner Olszewski and Mohamed Sanu were New England’s punt returners in 2019.

WHAT HE SAID

On his high school recruiting experience:

“I had kind of a shaky high school experience. Being able to start over as a redshirt, that’s when I realized I could [become an NFL prospect] … That time off, I was able to accomplish a lot. I was able to catch my body up and really set goals and make that dream a goal. My head coach had a meeting with me (after redshirting). He told me I had a special skillset and it was a possibility for me.”