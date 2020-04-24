Scouting report: Kyle Dugger
Scouting Kyle Dugger, a Division 2 star and the newest Patriots safety.
Never heard of Kyle Dugger? That’s not a surprise – he’s just the ninth player to be drafted out of tiny Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, N.C.
Now, he’s the newest New England Patriot, picked at No. 37, early in the second round.
Here’s what you need to know about him:
Position: Defensive back
College: Lenoir-Rhyne
Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 217 lbs.
OVERVIEW
Dugger was a Division-II star for Lenoir-Rhyne, a hyper-athletic defensive talent who occasionally overwhelmed the competition. He won the Cliff Harris Award, given to the best defensive player in NCAA Division II, and impressed at the Senior Bowl and the combine, causing a spike in his overall draft stock.
As a senior, he was slowed a bit by a hand injury which limited him to seven games, but still posted impressive numbers across the board, including 31 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups. He also offers special teams value, as he had 12 punt returns for 175 yards (a 14.6 average) to go along with two touchdowns.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.