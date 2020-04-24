The Patriots select Anfernee Jennings with 87th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The Patriots have double-dipped at the linebacker position, selecting Anfernee Jennings out of Alabama with the 87th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.

Jennings joins linebacker Josh Uche, whom New England selected earlier in the evening with the 60th overall pick. The team’s first three picks in the draft are all defensive players.

An Alabama native, Jennings redshirted his true freshman season before playing four years of college football for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. He earned first-team All-SEC honors his senior season after registering 83 total tackles, including a team-high 12.5 for a loss.

