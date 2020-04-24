The Patriots select a pair of tight ends in third round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected a pair of tight ends — UCLA’s Devin Asiasi and Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene — in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.

New England traded up to secure both players, Asiasi with the 91st overall pick and Keene with the 101st. The pair could help fill the void left by veteran Rob Gronkowski, who recently came out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A 22-year-old California native, Asiasi started his college career at Michigan, where he appeared in all 13 of the team’s games his freshman year. He caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown. After his first, and what would be his only, season as a Wolverine, Asiasi decided to transfer to UCLA to be closer to home.

At UCLA, Asiasi played two seasons for coach Chip Kelly. His most recent year was by far his best, as he started 12 games and caught 44 receptions for 641 yards and four touchdowns. Thirteen of his catches went for at least 20 yards.

Keene played three seasons at Virginia Tech, where he majored in building construction. He produced consistently and appeared in 13 games each of his three years. As a junior, he caught 21 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns. He was also used the rushing game, logging 11 attempts for 33 yards.

