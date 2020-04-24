The Patriots select Kyle Dugger with 37th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft
Dugger is a 24-year-old safety.
The Patriots selected safety Kyle Dugger with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.
Dugger, a Division II product who spent six years in college, has experience in both the secondary and special teams. His best college season came as a junior at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2018, when he played 14 games and recorded 50 solo tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, Dugger ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds and registered a vertical leap of 42 inches.
The Patriots still have four picks (No. 71, 87, 98, and 100) to make on Friday.
This post will be updated.
