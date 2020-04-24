The Patriots select Kyle Dugger with 37th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected safety Kyle Dugger with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.

Dugger, a Division II product who spent six years in college, has experience in both the secondary and special teams. His best college season came as a junior at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2018, when he played 14 games and recorded 50 solo tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Dugger ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds and registered a vertical leap of 42 inches.

The Patriots still have four picks (No. 71, 87, 98, and 100) to make on Friday.

