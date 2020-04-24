Tedy Bruschi spoke up when a reporter compared him to Patriots pick Josh Uche

"Welcome to NE, kid."

Bruschi
Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, being inducted into the Patriots' Hall of Fame. –Elise Amendola
By
Deputy Digital Sports Editor
April 24, 2020

Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi was quick to welcome Michigan linebacker Josh Uche into the team’s extended family, with one point of clarification.

After New England selected Uche with the 60th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night, Bruschi was quick to chime in when ESPN reporter Mike Reiss compared him to the soon-to-be rookie.

Stats-wise, Bruschi has a point. The former Arizona standout arrived to the Patriots in 1996 as the NCAA’s all-time sacks leader with 52. By contrast, Uche had 7.5 sacks his senior year, 15.5 total.

 

