Tedy Bruschi spoke up when a reporter compared him to Patriots pick Josh Uche

Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi was quick to welcome Michigan linebacker Josh Uche into the team’s extended family, with one point of clarification.

After New England selected Uche with the 60th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night, Bruschi was quick to chime in when ESPN reporter Mike Reiss compared him to the soon-to-be rookie.

14 sacks my senior year. 52 career. But welcome to NE, kid. 😂 😉 https://t.co/SENxWr1r1F — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 25, 2020

Stats-wise, Bruschi has a point. The former Arizona standout arrived to the Patriots in 1996 as the NCAA’s all-time sacks leader with 52. By contrast, Uche had 7.5 sacks his senior year, 15.5 total.