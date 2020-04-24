5 things to know about Patriots 2nd-round pick Kyle Dugger

An engineering physics major, the star basketball player focused his senior project on his NFL dreams.

Kyle Dugger.
Kyle Dugger. –AP/Charlie Neibergall
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
April 24, 2020

On the second night of the NFL Draft, the Patriots made their first selection, taking safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne as the 37th overall pick.

Dugger earned a 6.34 prospect grade from the NFL, projecting that he will be a starter within his first two seasons in the league.

Here are five things to know about the 6-feet-1-inch, 217-pound Dugger,who posted a 4.49 second time in the 40-yard dash and had a vertical jump of 42 inches at the NFL Combine.

An historic pick

The first player from Lenoir-Rhyne to be drafted since 2000 (John Milem), Dugger is the first D2 player to be selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft since 2006, when the Oakland Raiders selected Thomas Howard from Texas-El Paso.

Related Links

Advertisement

He’s the first Patriots pick to come from a D2 school since Zach Moore (Concordia) was called in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. Moore was active in eight regular games with New England, recording three tackles, a half sack, and a forced fumble, but did not appear in the postseason as the team won Super Bowl XLIX against Seattle. He was released in September 2015 and went on to play four more years in the NFL.

He spent six years in college.

Dugger, who turned 24 on March 22, enrolled at Lenoir-Rhyne for the 2014 season, which he redshirted. After appearing as a 10-game starter for the Bears as a redshirt freshman in 2015, he sat out his sophomore year as a medical redshirt.

He erupted as a junior, earning first team All-South Atlantic Conference honors at defensive back and return specialist, also earning second team All-Region and honorable mention All-American honors at the latter position.

Despite missing time as a senior in 2019, appearing in just seven games due to a hand injury, Dugger was honored with the Cliff Harris Award as the best small-school defensive player.

His senior project showed his focus on the NFL.

In February, Dugger joined forces with two of his football teammates to build a laser-timed 40-yard dash machine for his senior project as an engineering physics major.

Advertisement

“The most important thing to me was getting stuff done,” Dugger said in a promotional video from the university. “When we’d get to a problem, and we’d be hung up on it, and we’d complete it, it was a great feeling.”

A story from Lenoir-Rhyne details how Dugger and his teammates Demarius Hampton and Saaehim Brooks sometimes worked on the timer late into the night, because it was their only opportunity between football and classes. Dugger worked mainly on the software portion of the project.

In the end, they built a cell phone-operated timer that would stop when a runner crossed a laser at the finish line. Dugger said the timer was modeled after technology used at the NFL Combine.

A basketball family

Dugger’s mother, Kimberly, was inducted to the Fort Valley State University Hall of Fame after a record career at the school south of Atlanta. A power forward, she had offers from more than 40 schools, including Tennessee, but decided to stay closer to home.

His older brother, Patrick, played professional basketball internationally.

It almost looked as though Dugger would play basketball at the next level, too, earning first-team all-county honors at Whitewater High School in Decateur, Ga.

A self-confessed ‘late bloomer’

Maybe it was the basketball genetics, but Dugger, who was a 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound guard, didn’t crack the starting lineup on the football team until his senior year.

“I was a late bloomer,” Dugger said, according to The Athletic. “I feel that made a lot of schools skeptical.”

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Josh Uche
Patriots
The Patriots select Josh Uche with 60th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft April 24, 2020 | 9:18 PM
South safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir Rhyne (23) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Patriots
Scouting report: Kyle Dugger April 24, 2020 | 8:25 PM
Kyle Dugger.
Patriots
What ESPN analysts say about Patriots 2nd-round pick Kyle Dugger April 24, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Bill Belichick's dog, Nike.
good boy
Bill Belichick's dog made an important cameo during the NFL Draft April 24, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Kyle Dugger
Patriots
The Patriots select Kyle Dugger with 37th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft April 24, 2020 | 7:31 PM
Tom Brady.
Tom Brady
Why Tom Brady's accidental break-in could cost him and the Bucs April 24, 2020 | 7:23 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL Draft
First round of NFL Draft earns record-setting viewership April 24, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Stan Grossfeld-Lawn chairs at Eldredge Park for the Orleans Firebirds game against Brewster.
Baseball
Cape League cancels 2020 baseball season April 24, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora’s return to baseball could begin in Puerto Rico April 24, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Bruins TD Garden
NHL
Bruins want TD Garden to be a regional site for games if NHL can resume its season April 24, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots receiver
Patriots
Chad Finn: Should the Patriots trade Julian Edelman? April 24, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Cam Neely
Bruins
What Cam Neely had to say about the NHL's contingency plan for resuming the season April 24, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Xavier McKinney Alabama
Patriots
3 players the Patriots could take on Day 2 of the NFL draft April 24, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Nick Caserio first round NFL Draft
NFL Draft
Watch Nick Caserio call in the Patriots' first-round trade April 24, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Mike Vrabel
NFL Draft
Mike Vrabel explains his backdrop from the first round of the NFL draft April 24, 2020 | 2:51 AM
Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio.
Patriots
What to expect from the Patriots on Day 2 of the NFL Draft April 24, 2020 | 12:57 AM
In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Noah Igbinoghene seated right, reacts during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Trussville, Ala. Igbinoghene was selected by the Miami Dolphins. (NFL via AP)
media
Chad Finn: The highs and lows of Thursday night's all-remote NFL Draft April 24, 2020 | 12:27 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Patriots trade out of first round, deal No. 23 pick to Chargers April 23, 2020 | 11:19 PM
Raider fans will get another chance to cheer in person when the draft heads to Las Vegas in 2022.
NFL Draft
Las Vegas was awarded the 2022 NFL Draft April 23, 2020 | 10:53 PM
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) heads to the practice field during NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass. With time growing short before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots suddenly have an unexpected hole in the middle of their offensive line following the weekend hospitalization of starting center David Andrews because of blood clots in his lung. Andrews, 27, was released from the hospital Monday night, Aug. 26, 2019, according to the Boston Globe. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
David Andrews
David Andrews has been cleared for the 2020 season April 23, 2020 | 10:33 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Wirfs was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
NFL Draft
Tampa Bay used its first 2020 pick to protect Tom Brady April 23, 2020 | 10:32 PM
FILE— In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks about the dismissal of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, during a news conference before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. Cora was fired by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport's sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Alex Cora
After slap on the wrist from MLB, Red Sox have a pathway for reunion with Alex Cora in 2021 April 23, 2020 | 9:52 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) adjusts his helmet before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. The Washington Redskins could shock everyone and take Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa either second overall or after trading down at the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Fle)
NFL Draft
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa goes to the Dolphins April 23, 2020 | 9:12 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots discussed their matchup against the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots
Where’s Bill Belichick during the NFL draft? Nantucket April 23, 2020 | 8:49 PM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrate with teammates after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 37-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals select quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU with first pick in NFL draft April 23, 2020 | 8:37 PM
MLB
92-year-old Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at home April 23, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman
Media
Fox Sports asks top-paid talent to take pay cuts during pandemic April 23, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Live Patriots updates from the 2020 NFL Draft April 23, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Derek Sanderson (left), Bobby Orr (center), and Phil Esposito celebrated in the locker room after winning the Stanley Cup in 1970.
Bruins
NHL Network to air documentary on 1970 Bruins on May 10 April 23, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Gronk
Read Rob Gronkowski's thank-you note to the Patriots April 23, 2020 | 5:05 PM