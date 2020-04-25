Watch Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft welcome Kyle Dugger to the Patriots

"You seem like our kind of guy."

April 25, 2020 | 1:09 PM

The New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick added a safety to their secondary on Friday, drafting Kyle Dugger from Lenoir-Rhyne University with their first second-round pick.

Belichick welcomed Dugger to the team moments after making the pick.

“Congratulations, we just made you a New England Patriot,” Belichick told Dugger over the phone, in a video released by the team. “Everyone there I’m sure is really proud of you and they should be.”

Dugger joins a talented Patriots secondary that includes the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, and Jason McCourty at cornerback, plus three-time All-Pro Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung at safety.

Belichick told Dugger the veterans can help him grow as a player.

“I just mainly want to welcome you to the team right now, let you enjoy it,” Belichick said. “Just let you know there are a lot of good players up here and quite a few players at your position – Devin McCourty, Pat Chung – you know guys like that who you can learn from.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft took the phone next to welcome Dugger.

“Hey, congratulations it’s great to have you as a Patriot,” Kraft told Dugger.

Dugger, who didn’t start for his high school football team until his senior season, only received three scholarship offers (including one from Lenoir-Rhyne) with the other two coming from Division III school Berry College and NAIA school Reinhardt University.

Kraft told Dugger that while he may have been overlooked in high school, he isn’t being overlooked now.

“You know, we, I think some people may [have] underappreciated you when you were in high school,” Kraft said. “But you’re our kind of guy. Are you excited?”

“I’m about to drop my phone,” Dugger replied with a smile.

“Well good, that’s nice,” Kraft said. “Well, I can’t wait to meet you when you come up here. I hope we solve all of our problems soon. And you seem like our kind of guy, so congratulations.”

