5 things to know about Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene

Keene was compared to a famous movie character and a Swiss Army knife in college.

Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene had an impressive Combine.
Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene had an impressive Combine. –(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
April 25, 2020 | 2:59 PM

The Patriots doubled down on their need for a tight end Friday night.

Ten picks after selecting UCLA’s Devin Asiasi, New England traded back into the third round, acquiring the 101st overall pick from the New York Jets, to select Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene.

Here are five things to know about the second tight end the Patriots drafted Friday night.

His nickname is Rambo.

Keene’s teammates and coaches at Virginia Tech nicknamed him Rambo because of his resemblance to the movie character portrayed by Sylvester Stallone. The nickname came naturally as Keene has a similar muscular frame to Stallone’s character and rocks the same haircut, too.

Advertisement

“Honestly, it’s a pretty cool nickname,” Keene said in a conference call Saturday morning. “I didn’t come up with it, but it could be a lot worse.

“He takes great pride in being a tough guy,” Virginia Tech tight ends coach James Shibest told the Denver Post before the draft. “Everybody called him ‘Rambo’ because of how his body looked, how physical he plays, how that weight room is important to him. He’s gotten our whole sideline jacked up several times running over people — he ain’t looking to dodge anybody. And, of course, he had the long hair too [as a freshman and sophomore], so he really did look like a young Rambo.”

He comes from an athletic family.

Keene isn’t the only member of his family to play sports at the collegiate level.

His dad, Wesley, played defensive end for Murray State in the 1980s. Wesley played under then linebackers coach Bud Foster, who was also Dalton’s defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.

Foster got to know Dalton when he was a kid and recalled a story of “toughness” Dalton displayed when his dad threw him off Foster’s boat into the water.

“Next thing you know, Wes grabs Dalton and kind of flips him up and he spins around and, boy, he belly flops,” Foster told The Roanoke Times in 2017. “But he no sooner hit that water that he jumped up and he was just screaming bloody murder.

Advertisement

“And that’s when Stacy, Wes’ wife, I’ve never seen a woman beat a guy so much in my life. But I saw some toughness out of Dalton at that time right there.”

Keene’s brother, Trey, was a two-sport athlete at Northern Colorado, playing football and baseball during his time there.

He didn’t only play tight end at Virginia Tech.

Keene started at tight end for all three seasons he was at Virginia Tech. He also played as an H-back for the Hokies, where he was utilized as a blocker out of the backfield. In his junior season, Keene earned his first career rushes, getting 11 carries for 33 yards.

In addition to being called Rambo, Keene was also called the Swiss Army knife of Virginia Tech’s offense.

Over this three-year college career, Keene caught 59 passes for 748 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2019, he had 21 receptions for 240 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. In his sophomore season, he caught a career-high 28 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He earned Honorable Mention All-ACC for his 2018 campaign.

Keene was rated as the second-most athletic tight end prospect in the draft class.

The several roles Keene played for Virginia Tech’s offense speaks well for his athleticism.

Keene also showed how athletic he was at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Keene had the second-best Relative Athletic Score for tight end prospects in 2020 NFL Draft, earning a 9.34 RAS (out of 10.0) which only trailed Arkansas’ Chase Harrell.

“RAS is a composite metric on a 0 to 10 scale based on the average of all of the percentile for each of the metrics the player completed either at the Combine or pro day,” according to its website.

Advertisement

Keene ran a 4.71 40-yard dash at the Combine, which was the fifth quickest out of the tight end prospects. He also had the best broad jump (125 inches) out of all the tight ends.

He gave up his snowboarding hobby to focus on football.

Keene, who grew up in Littleton, Colorado, did what many who grow up in snowy mountain and hill areas do: snowboard.

However, as his aspirations for a football career progressed, his time snowboarding had to stop.

“I figured it wasn’t the best for my football career. It’s kind of dangerous,” Keene told The Roanoke Times. “I don’t make the smartest decisions when I’m strapped up to a snowboard.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
ESPN, the NFL Network, and ABC pulled off coverage of this historic NFL Draft with nary a hitch.
NFL Draft
Some extra points on coverage of the NFL Draft April 25, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Justin Rohrwasser
Patriots
The Patriots have drafted a kicker April 25, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Jane Castor Tampa
Tom Brady
Tampa mayor lightheartedly apologizes to Tom Brady April 25, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Patriots draft pick Kyle Dugger was welcomed to the team by Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.
Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft welcome Kyle Dugger to the Patriots April 25, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots may have lost Tom Brady, but Bill Belichick is still Bill Belichick April 25, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Devin Asiasi.
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi April 25, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Dalton Keene
Patriots
The Patriots drafted a pair of tight ends who were roommates at the NFL Combine April 24, 2020 | 11:20 PM
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche plays in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
5 things to know about Josh Uche, who the Patriots drafted at 60th overall April 24, 2020 | 11:12 PM
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) fumbles after being hit by Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan won 39-14. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Scouting report: Patriots draft pick Josh Uche, a linebacker out of Michigan April 24, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
The Patriots select Anfernee Jennings with 87th overall pick April 24, 2020 | 10:56 PM
Bruschi
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi spoke up when a reporter compared him to Patriots pick Josh Uche April 24, 2020 | 10:46 PM
Kyle Dugger
NFL Draft
Read the transcript of new Patriots safety Kyle Dugger's introductory conference call April 24, 2020 | 10:03 PM
Running back AJ Dillon is hoping to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.
NFL Draft
Boston College running back AJ Dillon was drafted by Green Bay April 24, 2020 | 9:49 PM
Kyle Dugger.
Patriots
5 things to know about Patriots 2nd-round pick Kyle Dugger April 24, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Josh Uche
NFL Draft
What Josh Uche had to say after the Patriots traded up to draft him April 24, 2020 | 9:18 PM
South safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir Rhyne (23) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Patriots
Scouting report: Kyle Dugger April 24, 2020 | 8:25 PM
Kyle Dugger.
Patriots
What ESPN analysts say about Patriots 2nd-round pick Kyle Dugger April 24, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Bill Belichick's dog, Nike.
good boy
Bill Belichick's dog made an important cameo during the NFL Draft April 24, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Kyle Dugger
Patriots
The Patriots select Kyle Dugger with 37th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft April 24, 2020 | 7:31 PM
Tom Brady.
Tom Brady
Why Tom Brady's accidental break-in could cost him and the Bucs April 24, 2020 | 7:23 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL Draft
First round of NFL Draft earns record-setting viewership April 24, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Stan Grossfeld-Lawn chairs at Eldredge Park for the Orleans Firebirds game against Brewster.
Baseball
Cape League cancels 2020 baseball season April 24, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora’s return to baseball could begin in Puerto Rico April 24, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Bruins TD Garden
NHL
Bruins want TD Garden to be a regional site for games if NHL can resume its season April 24, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots receiver
Patriots
Chad Finn: Should the Patriots trade Julian Edelman? April 24, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Cam Neely
Bruins
What Cam Neely had to say about the NHL's contingency plan for resuming the season April 24, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Xavier McKinney Alabama
Patriots
3 players the Patriots could take on Day 2 of the NFL draft April 24, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Nick Caserio first round NFL Draft
NFL Draft
Watch Nick Caserio call in the Patriots' first-round trade April 24, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Mike Vrabel
NFL Draft
Mike Vrabel explains his backdrop from the first round of the NFL draft April 24, 2020 | 2:51 AM
Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio.
Patriots
What to expect from the Patriots on Day 2 of the NFL Draft April 24, 2020 | 12:57 AM