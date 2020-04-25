Patriots select Cassh Maluia with 204th pick in 2020 NFL Draft

He was a three-year starter at Wyoming.

Cassh Maluia
Cassh Maluia (left) was one of three linebackers picked by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. –David Zalubowski/AP Photo
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
April 25, 2020 | 7:33 PM

The Patriots seemed to make it a point to shore up their linebacking position in the 2020 NFL Draft.

New England picked Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia in the sixth round of the draft.

Maluia expressed his excitement on joining the Patriots in a conference call after he was drafted Saturday.

“It feels really, really great,” Maluia said. “It’s just an honor to be part of this program. It was really breathtaking when I first got the call. I couldn’t be happier about being a Patriot.”

In his senior season, Maluia recorded 61 tackles (including seven for a loss), half a sack, and two interceptions while starting at weak-side linebacker. He described his playing style as “aggressive, hard-nosed, and I’ll do whatever I can for the team.”

Maluia said he had some contact with the Patriots prior to the draft, including a FaceTime conversation with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

“I had some contact (with the Patriots) after pro day,” Maluia said, “and then I got the chance to hop on FaceTime and show them what I can do on the board and not on the field.”

Maluia, who stands six feet tall and weighs 248 pounds, said he thinks he can play multiple positions, including special teams, where he played his freshman year. He said displaying his versatility was part of his plan “to get noticed.”

“I feel like I’ve got the versatility of many positions,” Maluia said. “I’m willing to do whatever the coaches want me to do, just to go out there and contribute the best I can for the Patriots.

“I would say I was pretty comfortable on the field wherever I was.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

