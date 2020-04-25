The Patriots select Justin Rohrwasser with 159th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Rohrwasser is in line to replace veteran Stephen Gostkowski, who was released earlier this offseason.

Justin Rohrwasser
Justin Rohrwasser. –Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP
By
, Staff Writer
April 25, 2020 | 2:46 PM

The Patriots selected kicker Justin Rohrwasser out of Marshall with the 159th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rohrwasser, a New York native, began his college career at the University of Rhode Island before transferring to Marshall. In two seasons at URI, Rohrwasser made 15 of his 20 field goal attempts (75 percent) and 39 of his 41 extra-point attempts (98 percent). In two seasons at Marshall, he made 33 of his 42 field goal attempts (78.6 percent) and 79 of his 82 extra-point attempts (96.3 percent).

As a redshirt senior this past season, Rohrwasser knocked down both of his attempts from 50-plus yards, including a career-long make from 53 yards.

Rohrwasser also prides himself on his kickoff ability.

“I work constantly on placing the ball in corners, on high hang-time kicks at the goal line,” he said in a conference call Saturday afternoon.

Rohwasser attended Catholic Central High School, where he also played soccer (as a goalie) and ran track. He kicked for two seasons, making 8 of his 10 field goal attempts and never missing an extra point. He took snaps at receiver, quarterback, and linebacker as well.

Rohrwasser is in line to replace veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who was released earlier this offseason after 14 seasons and three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. Rohrwasser said he has watched film of both Gostkowski and former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri.

“There’s a fantastic lineage of special teams in New England, going back decades,” Rohrwasser said. “Going into it, I’m treating it the same as any position I’d be walking into. I’m going to give all my heart into, I’m going to work my butt off, I’m going to train hard, and put my head down and go to work.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

