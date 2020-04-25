Patriots draft pick Justin Rohrwasser addressed his controversial tattoo

New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser said he “should have done way more research” before getting a tattoo that matches the logo of the Three Percenters, a far-right gun advocacy paramilitary group.

“I got that tattoo when I was a teenager,” Rohrwasser said Saturday afternoon in a conference call shortly after the Patriots selected him with the 159th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. “I have a lot of family in the military. I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time.”

The ink, which features the Roman numeral III surrounded by a circle of stars, is near Rohrwasser’s elbow on his left arm. He said he plans to have it covered.

“Obviously, it has evolved into something that I do not want to represent,” said Rohrwasser, who grew up in New York. “When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body. It’s not something I ever want to represent.”

The Three Percenters, according to their website, are “a national organization made up of patriotic citizens who love their country, their freedoms, and their liberty.”

Rohwasser’s other tattoos include an American flag and one that reads, “Liberty or Death.” In October 2019, he told HerdZone.com that they were “all random.”