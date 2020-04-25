A running list of the Patriots’ undrafted free agent signings

The team is still adding to its roster.

Will Hastings
Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings. –AP Photo/Butch Dill
With the 2020 NFL Draft complete, the Patriots are now adding to their roster via the free-agent market.

Here’s a running list of players they are reportedly signing:

  • Quarterback J’Mar Smith (Louisiana Tech): The Patriots are signing 6-foot-1 quarterback J’Mar Smith, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Smith completed 64.3 percent of his passes as a redshirt senior last season, and threw for 2,977 yards and 18 touchdowns. A Mississippi native, Smith also played varsity baseball (as a catcher) in high school.
  • Wide receiver Will Hastings (Auburn): The Patriots are signing 5-foot-10 slot receiver Will Hastings, according to NESN’s Doug Kyed. Hastings caught 19 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt senior last year. He overlapped with Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham for two seasons at Auburn. In 2017, Hastings and Stidham connected for four touchdowns, including one for 47 yards and another for 49. Hastings missed the 2018 season with an ACL injury.
  • Cornerback Myles Bryant (Washington): The Patriots are signing 5-foot-9 cornerback Myles Bryant, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. As a senior last season, Bryant had 68 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble in 13 games.
  • Tight end Rashod Berry (Ohio State): Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors reports the Patriots are signing 6-foot-4 tight end Rashod Berry, who will join draft picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene at the position. In four years at Ohio State, Berry totaled 17 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns.

This story will be updated.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Draft

