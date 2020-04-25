A running list of the Patriots’ undrafted free agent signings

With the 2020 NFL Draft complete, the Patriots are now adding to their roster via the free-agent market.

Here’s a running list of players they are reportedly signing:

Quarterback J’Mar Smith (Louisiana Tech): The Patriots are signing 6-foot-1 quarterback J’Mar Smith, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Smith completed 64.3 percent of his passes as a redshirt senior last season, and threw for 2,977 yards and 18 touchdowns. A Mississippi native, Smith also played varsity baseball (as a catcher) in high school.

This story will be updated.