St. John’s Prep and Boston College product Jake Burt is signing with the Patriots

Former Boston College tight end and St. John’s Prep standout Jake Burt is signing with the Patriots, a source confirmed to Boston.com. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news Sunday afternoon.

Boston College TE Jake Burt, an undrafted free agent, is signing with the New England Patriots and is receiving $80,000 guaranteed to do it, one of the larger guarantees for undrafted TEs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

The 6’3, 260-pound pass-catcher finished his Boston College career with 23 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons, also excelling as a blocker. Burt, a native of Lynnfield, reportedly fielded offers from Brown, Harvard, Holy Cross, and Old Dominion before choosing Boston College.