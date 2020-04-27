Patriots reportedly release safety Obi Melifonwu

The Patriots continued reshaping the team’s roster following the NFL draft, reportedly releasing veteran safety Obi Melifonwu.

The news came in a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, who said Melifonwu had been informed of his release.

The Patriots have informed veteran S Obi Melifonwu of his release, per source. With the draft over, teams are reshuffling their roster to accommodate the new players added. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2020

The 26-year-old safety, who was originally drafted in the second round out of the University of Connecticut by the Raiders in 2017, was signed by the Patriots in 2018. He was waived by New England in September 2019 before rejoining the team’s practice squad for the duration of the season.

Following the draft, in which the Patriots selected 10 players, an additional 15 players have been signed as undrafted free agents.

The Patriots have correspondingly cut a few veterans to balance the roster, with defensive lineman Keionta Davis reportedly also released by New England.