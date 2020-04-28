Morning sports update: Justin Rohrwasser wants to get ‘shameful’ tattoo removed

Patriots fullback James Develin announced his retirement on Monday, citing “unforeseen complications” relating to a neck injury he suffered in 2019 that ended his season.

In a statement released afterward, Bill Belichick said that while Develin was an “unsung” hero of the Patriots in terms of fan appreciation, the fullback was one of the “most appreciated and respected players we have ever had.”

Patriots kicker says he wants to have his tattoo removed: Following the Patriots’ decision to select Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the NFL draft, his choice of tattoos immediately became a point of controversy.

Rohrwasser carries a Roman numeral three tattoo, which is the symbol for the Three Percenters.

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines the Three Percenters as part of the antigovernment militia movement:

Percenterism is one of three core components within the antigovernment militia movement, along with the Oath Keepers and traditional militia groups. The reference to 3 percent stems from the dubious historical claim that only 3 percent of American colonists fought against the British during the War of Independence.

Rohrwasser said after the draft that he got the tattoo when he was a teenager.

“Obviously, it has evolved into something that I do not want to represent,” he told reporters.

In a follow-up interview with WBZ’s Steve Burton that aired Monday night, Rohrwasser said he only recently discovered the tattoo’s full connotations.

“The first time I found out what [the tattoo] was linked to was on Saturday,” Rohrwasser explained. “And that’s why it was so surprising.”

He now says he wants to get that tattoo removed.

“As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body,” Rohrwasser said. “I said cover it up, but I want to get it removed from my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.

“I’m sorry for all my [friends] and family that have to defend me,” he continued. “Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I’ll ever have. To them, I’m sorry. I’m going to learn from this. I’m going to take ownership of it. This is not who I am. No matter what, that’s not who I am. Hopefully, you will all find that out.”

Trivia: The ’80s Celtics and ’90s Bulls are seen as two of the greatest teams of all time. What player won championships with both teams?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He became the oldest player to win a title in 1997.

Bill Laimbeer said he didn’t hate the Bulls. He hated the Celtics:

Skip Bayless thinks Bill Belichick is in trouble:

"Brady let Belichick get away with being the dictator he is for 20 years, the coach that finally drove Rob Gronkowski out of New England. Tom Brady was Belchick's buffer and mediator. Now Belichick is in trouble." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/lw3ydRoqUB — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 23, 2020

On this day: In 1990, the Celtics beat the Knicks in Game 2 of a playoff series, 157-128. Kevin McHale led Boston with 31 points, as eight Celtics got into double-digits.

The game proved to be a high-water mark for Boston that season, as New York rallied to win three straight and take the best-of-five series.

Classic rewind: The best Jackie Bradley Jr. catches to help inspire you in your Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Robert Parish