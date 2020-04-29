The Patriots released their 2010s all-decade team

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski may be headed to Tampa Bay, but the duo received yet another honor for their time with the Patriots when they were named to the club’s 2010s all-decade team Wednesday.

The list of the 29 honorees consists of 12 offensive players, including a flex player; 12 defensive players; one kicker; one punter; one returner; one special teams player; and head coach Bill Belichick.

A 27-person panel consisting of reporters, alumni and staff selected the team after meeting virtually earlier this month to nominate, debate and choose the team.