The Patriots released their 2010s all-decade team
Of the 28 representatives on the team, 16 were unanimous selections.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski may be headed to Tampa Bay, but the duo received yet another honor for their time with the Patriots when they were named to the club’s 2010s all-decade team Wednesday.
The list of the 29 honorees consists of 12 offensive players, including a flex player; 12 defensive players; one kicker; one punter; one returner; one special teams player; and head coach Bill Belichick.
A 27-person panel consisting of reporters, alumni and staff selected the team after meeting virtually earlier this month to nominate, debate and choose the team.
Julian Edelman is the only player to earn two positions on the team, one as a wide receiver and the other as a returner. Five were also members of the 2000s All-Decade team: Brady, guard Logan Mankins, wide receiver Wes Welker, defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, and Belichick.
Six members of the Patriots all-decade team were also members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s all-decade team, which was announced earlier this month. That team included Brady, Gronkowski and Mankins on offense, Chandler Jones on defense, Stephen Gostkowski on special teams, and Belichick as the head coach.
2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM
OFFENSE
OT Nate Solder
OT Sebastian Vollmer
G Logan Mankins
G Joe Thuney
WR Julian Edelman
WR Wes Welker
QB Tom Brady
RB James White
FB James Develin
Flex Danny Amendola
DEFENSE
DE Chandler Jones
DE Trey Flowers
DT Vince Wilfork
DT Lawrence Guy
OLB Rob Ninkovich
OLB Kyle Van Noy
ILB Dont’a Hightower
ILB Jerod Mayo
CB Stephon Gilmore
CB Malcolm Butler
S Devin McCourty
S Patrick Chung
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Stephen Gostkowski
P Ryan Allen
RET Julian Edelman
SPT Matthew Slater
