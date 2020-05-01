Should Bill Parcells be in the Patriots Hall of Fame? What the experts are saying

"Parcells is the one who turned the Patriots into a legitimate franchise."

Former head coach Bill Parcells, who guided the Patriots to the Super Bowl, posed with his Hall of Fame bust during the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Canton, Ohio.
Former head coach Bill Parcells, who guided the Patriots to the Super Bowl, was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. –Jason Miller/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 1, 2020 | 1:48 PM

As the coach of the Patriots from 1993-96, Bill Parcells led the team to its first playoff appearance in eight seasons, made a Super Bowl, tied a then-franchise record for wins, won a division title, and was named NFL Coach of the Year.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, and is a finalist for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame this year – for the fourth time. What’s the hold up?

Each year, the Patriots Hall of Fame inductee is determined by fan voting, and according to NFL experts, that’s why Parcells won’t get the call, since he abandoned the team after falling in the Super Bowl to the Packers in 1996. It would take intervention from owner Robert Kraft, and according to The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy, such a move is “not bloody likely.”

Advertisement

Does Parcells deserve to be enshrined into Foxborough’s Hall of Fame? Will he make the cut? According to experts, those are two different questions, with two different answers. Here’s what they had to say.

Dan Shaughnessy, The Boston Globe:

“Parcells is good enough for football’s ultimate shrine, but not good enough for a gallery in the shadows of Bar Louie and Skipjack’s at Patriot Place.

“Rubbish. A Patriot Hall of Fame without Parcells is a farce. And despite what the Krafts would have you believe, Parcells is the one who turned the Patriots into a legitimate franchise.”

Mike Mutansky, WEEI:

“I feel very strongly that Parcells should have been in by now. The fans are going to vote players in before coaches every time.

“What he did [in New England], that’s his second-best coaching job. To take what he took here, to where it ended when he left and what he set up here, that was number two.

Gary Tanguay, NBC Sports Boston:

“As soon as Parcells swam upstream to New England, everything changed. Because whether you want to admit or not, he was a winner. His persona changed the persona of the team. People bought season tickets, we had hope, the Patsies had a freakin’ chance.

“He brought them from the basement to the Super Bowl. And … he brought them the greatest coach ever.”

Matt Dolloff, 98.5 The Sports Hub:

“The way Parcells left has certainly hurt his case to get over the hump for enshrinement in the Patriots Hall of Fame. But there’s no denying the on-field success that the team had while he was here. He also drafted and developed numerous key players from the early years of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady dynasty – Ty Law, Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi, Troy Brown, Ted Johnson, Lawyer Milloy.”

Tom E. Curran, NBC Sports Boston:

“Kraft’s fanbase? They aren’t going to forget. And while a lot of them may forgive, if given the chance to vote for a coach who was here for four seasons 25 years ago or a player who won three Super Bowls 15 years ago, they’ll take the player.

Advertisement

“Bill Parcells isn’t getting into the Patriots Hall of Fame without ownerly intervention.

“And I think the owner ought to go ahead and do it.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patriots former fullback James Develin retired from the NFL on Tuesday.
Patriots
James Develin described the injury that forced him to retire May 1, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Cyclists wait at the start of the 2018 Pan-Mass Challenge in Sturbridge in 2018.
Sports News
Pan-Mass Challenge is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic May 1, 2020 | 12:15 PM
Jason Hehir
Media
‘The Last Dance’ director Jason Hehir, a Newton native, shares what it’s like to work with Michael Jordan May 1, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Jabin Botsford
Coronavirus
Sports leagues really want to play games again. They just can't figure out how. May 1, 2020 | 10:25 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
What Kyle Shanahan said to Jimmy Garoppolo after the 49ers considered signing Tom Brady May 1, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Matt Grzelcyk.
Bruins
What Matt Grzelcyk said about resuming the NHL season May 1, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Registration for the “At-Home Edition” of the Falmouth Road Race opens on May 18, with the first 5,000 entrants guaranteed a spot in the 2021 race.
Local
The Falmouth Road Race will be run virtually this August May 1, 2020 | 9:19 AM
College Sports
NCAA faces lawsuit over violence against women at colleges May 1, 2020 | 8:16 AM
Patriots
Big changes in AFC East, but Bill Belichick is the constant for the Patriots May 1, 2020 | 8:08 AM
NFL
NFL plans full season; being 'deliberate, reasonable' May 1, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Coronavirus
The Little League World Series has been canceled for the first time May 1, 2020 | 7:44 AM
NFL
Broncos' Von Miller says he's recovered from COVID-19 May 1, 2020 | 7:36 AM
NASCAR
NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days May 1, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton get in some warm up tosses prior to the Patriots-Bengals matchup on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
4 things to consider about Andy Dalton potentially signing with the Patriots May 1, 2020 | 7:05 AM
Jeff Hafley Boston College
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 takeaways from Jeff Hafley's latest teleconference April 30, 2020 | 3:39 PM
Andy Dalton.
Sports Q
Should the Patriots sign Andy Dalton? April 30, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Director Ken Burns. 20crit
Media
Why documentarian Ken Burns hasn't watched ESPN's Michael Jordan documetary April 30, 2020 | 11:37 AM
Bill Belichick and Adam Vinatieri
NFL
Adam Vinatieri wants to play a 25th season, but coronavirus may prevent it April 30, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Rob Gronkowski in 2019.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski says he was joking about getting Buccaneers' playbook before trade April 30, 2020 | 10:24 AM
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013 file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati. ESPN. Disney's ESPN on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015 confirmed it is cutting about 300 jobs, or 4 percent of its staff, amid signs that the traditional cable bundle is less far-reaching than it once was. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)
Media
Will Cain set to leave ESPN, return to Fox News political coverage April 30, 2020 | 7:48 AM
College Sports
NCAA moves toward athlete compensation, but how? April 30, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NHL
Leading plan for NHL return includes empty rinks April 30, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Stanley Morgan Patriots receiver
Sports Q
Who is the most underrated star in Boston sports history? April 30, 2020 | 7:12 AM
Red Sox tickets
Red Sox
Red Sox offer refunds for tickets to April and May games at Fenway Park April 29, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Fans outside the Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB
Baseball Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony April 29, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Roger Goodell
NFL
Roger Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL workers taking pay cuts April 29, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz
Baseball
Manny Ramirez wants to make a comeback playing in Taiwan April 29, 2020 | 3:43 PM
It’s too soon to give you a name -- we’ll leave that to the Mel Kipers and Mike Mayocks of the world a few months from now. But it’s evident that the interior defensive line is a need of primary importance to the Patriots. Vince Wilfork (pictured) is 32 years old and trying to come back from an Achilles’ injury. Tommy Kelly, 33, was lost for the season in November with a knee injury. And while a cast of unknown fill-ins and street free-agents has put in an admirable effort, it’s tough to tell whether Sealver Siliga, Chris Jones, and Joe Vellano are worth keeping around. The dream scenario for the Patriots is to hit the jackpot just as they did in 2004, when they stole Wilfork with the 21st overall pick.
Patriots
The Patriots released their 2010s all-decade team April 29, 2020 | 3:15 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/26/2015: Mayor Martin J. Walsh hosted a sendoff rally Monday on City Hall Plaza for the New England Patriots featuring the head coach, team captains, and cheerleaders. Before they leave for the Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz.,. Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, President Jonathan Kraft, and head coach Bill Belichick. Patriots captains Tom Brady, Dan Connolly, Vince Wilfork, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater will address supporters on the upcoming game, which is slated for Feb. 1. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 27patsrally(1)
Tom Brady
'I probably would have maybe looked the other way on that one' April 29, 2020 | 3:08 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the NFC South “is turning into Quarterback South.” Tom Brady's arrival has raised the stakes. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady brings a 'big change' to the AFC South April 29, 2020 | 3:05 PM