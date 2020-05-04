Report: Patriots ‘likely’ to lose college scouting director Monti Ossenfort

For all of the key player departures the Patriots endured since the end of the 2019 season, including franchise quarterback Tom Brady, New England survived several potential exits at both the coaching and front office level.

Yet with the draft over, college scouting director Monti Ossenfort could leave the team this summer.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Ossenfort “will likely be on the move in the coming weeks.”

Exactly where Ossenfort may go is unclear. He interviewed to be Browns general manager in January before Cleveland eventually hired Andrew Berry. And requests from the Texans were twice blocked over the last two years to interview Ossenfort for their own general manager vacancy.

Advertisement

Ossenfort has been in his current role for New England since 2014, when former college scouting director Jon Robinson left to become director of player personnel for the Buccaneers (he is currently general manager of the Titans).

The Patriots originally hired Ossenfort in 2003 as a personal assistant before he worked his way up through several scouting roles.

To account for the potential departure this summer, the Patriots brought in former Browns assistant general manager Eliot Wolf as a consultant in March.