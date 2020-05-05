Stephon Gilmore explains why he thinks he’s blossomed with the Patriots

Stephon Gilmore is one of the quieter guys on the Patriots’ roster, but when it comes to explaining why he’s been so successful in the New England defensive scheme the last couple of years, he can really open up.

Appearing on the “Double Coverage” podcast with teammates Devin and Jason McCourty, the cornerback was forthcoming when he was asked why he’s reached such rare heights with the Patriots.

“Me, in Buffalo, the first five years, I had four different defensive coordinators, three different head coaches. So I was kind of trying to learn each and every year,” said Gilmore. “Once I got to New England, I got some consistency and the same guys around, same coaches. I feel like that is why my game took off more.”