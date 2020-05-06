Morning sports update: A former Dolphins player explained why Don Shula didn’t like Bill Belichick

"He called Belichick, 'Beli-cheat.'"

Don Shula in 2009.
Don Shula in 2009. –The Associated Press
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 6, 2020 | 10:15 AM

With South Korean baseball underway, another sport is also set to resume: soccer. The German government recently cleared its top soccer league, the Bundesliga, to return to the field.

As has become custom, there will be no fans in the stands, but it’s another potential model for U.S. leagues to study as they plot their own returns.

Don Shula’s thoughts on Bill Belichick: After the recent death of NFL coaching legend Don Shula, Bill Belichick issued a statement praising the Hall of Famer.

But as Shula’s comments over the years indicated, he wasn’t entirely a fan of Belichick’s. In a recent interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Damon Amendolara, former Dolphins player Dick Anderson explained that it was the perception of Belichick as a rule-breaker that shaped Shula’s view.

“He called Belichick, ‘Beli-cheat,'” Anderson explained. “He was straightforward. He was, ‘This is how we have to do it and these are the rules and this is how we’re going to follow them.’ He didn’t like, I think, the people that didn’t follow the rules — and he did. He was a man, and we kind of laugh about it, but he would go to mass every morning on the way to practice and then he would yell at us the whole time.”

Shula is currently first in all-time NFL total wins as a head coach with 347. Belichick ranks third with 304 (George Halas is second with 324).

Trivia: Only once in the 21st century has a Red Sox pitcher balked more than twice during a single season. It happened in 2012 when a Boston pitcher did it five times. Name that pitcher.

(Answer at the bottom)

Hint: Originally from Venezuela, he made his debut in 2007 and was on the losing end of the World Series that season. But in 2013, he helped the Red Sox win a championship (winning another two years later with the Royals).

More from Boston.com:

Re-living the 2004 American League Championship Series:

And Alex Rodriguez says he “still loses sleep” over the Yankees’ collapse:

On this day: In 2000, Pedro Martinez struck out 17 against the Tampa Bay [Devil] Rays, but somehow lost 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel with Steve Trachsel.

Classic rewind: Sure, why not Larry Bird’s top-10 career moments?

Trivia answer: Franklin Morales

